STEM GLOBAL ACTION TO BRING STEM LEARNING & FUN EVENT TO HUNDREDS OF MOBILE CHILDREN

K – 12 Students Will Build An Operational, Model Race Car to Take Home as They Learn the Principles of Force & Motion

WHAT:

Get ready for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning and fun at a STEM Mobile STEM Saturday Event. STEM Mobile is an affiliate of STEM Global Action (SGA), a campaign & network of affiliates that advance STEM education to children. Saturday's event will engage K-12 students with fun activities that help them learn the mechanics of force and motion. Force is the energy exerted to create motion, which is a change in position of an object over time. By the end of this event, students will be able to define force and motion, and explain how the mechanics apply to their experiments during the event. All participants will build a grade appropriate race car, test it upon completion, compete in an exciting race, and get to take it home. All required materials will be provided when students arrive.

The event is sponsored by the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department. Since November of 2022, STEM Mobile has sponsored events engaging nearly 1000+ K-12 students. Over the last nine years, SGA and its leading affiliate, STEM NOLA, have impacted more than 125,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,100 schools.

WHO:

David Hawkins , STEM NOLA Operations Coordinator

, STEM NOLA Operations Coordinator City officials

Hundreds of children

WHERE:

Figures Parks & Community Center

658 Donald Street

Mobile, AL 36617

WHEN:

Saturday, April 15, 2023

9 am to 12:30 pm CST

