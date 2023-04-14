CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,591 in the last 365 days.
HILLSDALE, Mich., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. CNBB, the parent company of County National Bank, today announced earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Earnings during the first quarter of 2023 totaled $2.9 million, an increase of $687,000 over the $2.2 million earned during the three months ended March 31, 2022 predominately as a result of an increase in net interest margin. Basic earnings per share for CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") increased to $1.34 during the three months ended March 31, 2023, up $0.31 from $1.03 during the first quarter of 2022.
The annualized return on average assets ("ROA") increased to 1.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, up from 0.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The annualized return on average equity ("ROE") increased to 13.2% for the current quarter, up from 11.1% for the first quarter of 2022. Book value per share increased to $41.99 at March 31, 2023, up $4.15 from $37.84 at March 31, 2022 while tangible book value per share increased to $40.79 at March 31, 2023, up $4.16 from $36.63 at March 31, 2022.
Joseph R. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. and County National Bank, remarked, "As the economy digests the moves by the Federal Open Market Committee in significantly increasing the rate environment, CNB has maintained its commitment to developing our clients through consistent lending practices and deposit options. The rest of 2023 will have its challenges for the country as well as for our Company. However, we believe that our fundamental focus on developing our communities, maintaining a strong deposit base and being consistent in our leverage of capital will support CNB through any potential economic turmoil."
Financial Highlights
About CNB Community Bancorp Inc.
CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. CNBB is a one-bank holding company formed in 2005. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank, is a nationally chartered full-service bank, which has served its local communities since its founding in 1934. CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan and through its subsidiary bank offers banking products along with investment management and trust services to communities located throughout South Central Michigan.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release and other releases and reports issued by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements." The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company is including this statement for purposes of taking advantage of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
