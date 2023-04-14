Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares April 2023 Distribution of 2 Cents per Unit

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,532 in the last 365 days.
MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") MRT today announced that it has declared a distribution of 2 cents per unit for the month of April 2023. The distribution will be payable on May 15, 2023 to unitholders of record as at April 28, 2023.
About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.
For more information, please visit Morguard.com.
SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c8606.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.