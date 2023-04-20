Learn How to Deliver Results to Business Executives at WWDVC 2023

Brian McMillan to Speak at WWDVC 2023 Morning Qi Gong at WWDVC before the sessions Attendees at a Session Stoweflake Resort and Spa

Hear About Delivering Effective Models for Business with Enterprise Architect Brian McMillan

This event may be an opportunity of your lifetime to listen to and meet some of our industry’s legendary, trailblazing, thought leaders and founding fathers.” — Sanjay Pande, DVA

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataVaultAlliance is please to announce that Enterprise Architect and author of “Building Data Products: Data and Analytics Engineering for non-programmers,” Brian McMillan, will present a session at their first ever Business Monday Track of the World Wide Data Vault Consortium 2023.

The session, titled, “Learning the Reality of Models in the Business” will cover why data models often fail to bring desired value and results to the business side of organizations, and how to problem solve for this issue. According to the WWDVC website, attendees of this talk will:

• Learn how to identify and leverage the three core operational models behind failed data projects.

• Find out where to focus and how quickly to move as a technical leader

• Discover how to keep everyone aligned to the problem at hand and goals as a business leader

This year, WWDVC will run through the first week of May 2023, starting with a Premium Business Monday Track, full of sessions focused exclusively on communicating about Data Analytics successfully with the business side of organizations. Tuesday will kick-off the main technical track of the conference, where the main themes are:

• Semantic Layers – A Critical Component of the Data Vault 2.0 Solution

• Innovations on Data Vault 2.0

• Business Analytics and Getting Data OUT of your Data Vault Solution

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium, held annually in Stowe, Vermont, USA, is a conference for Data Analytics Professionals to network and learn about the newest innovations in the industry. According to the WWDVC website, this year’s conference promises to be “an incredible opportunity to network, ask questions, dive deep into data and analytic challenges, real-time streaming data movement, data mining applications, and more." A spokesperson for DataVaultAlliance noted that "This event may be your opportunity of a lifetime to listen to and meet some of our industry’s legendary, trailblazing, thought leaders.”

Seats for this year’s conference are extremely limited, and registration closes on April 24th. To learn more and to register, visit www.wwdvc.com