Dirt-Bike Operator Injured in Sandown

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Rob McDermott
603-271-3361
April 14, 2023
Sandown, NH – At approximately 5:24 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the report of a dirt-bike incident on private property in the area of Hampstead Road in Sandown, NH. Bruce Smith, 34, of Danville, NH, was operating a dirt bike on private property. While attempting to come to a stop, Smith sustained a leg injury. Personnel from Sandown Police and Sandown Fire Department responded to the incident. Smith was transport by ambulance to Parkland Hospital. No further information is available at this time.
Officers would like to remind riders to operate machines in accordance with manufacturers’ specifications.