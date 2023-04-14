Ayara announces a new artist wallcovering collaboration with PAR KER made
Ayara’s debut collection with PAR KER made consists of 5 wallpaper designs in multiple distinctive colorways.
Parker Heath, is the first ever male artist joining Ayara's Artist Team which includes twenty illustrators and pattern designers from around the world.
PAR KER made’s collection with Ayara also includes 3 art prints from Parker Heath's original abstract paintings.
Ayara and PAR KER made will debut their new wallcovering collection during VRD Summit, April 20-21, 2023 in High Point, NC.
Our team is thrilled to announce our collaboration with PAR KER made, and to be debuting artist Parker Heath’s original wallcovering designs during the VRD Summit.”AMERICAN FORK, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayara announces a new exciting collaboration with PAR KER made, debuting at The Vacation Rental Design (VRD) Summit, in High Point, NC.
Tasha Brown, co-founder of Ayara shares, “Our team is thrilled to announce our collaboration with PAR KER made, and to be debuting artist Parker Heath’s original wallcovering designs during the VRD Summit.”
Ayara’s debut collection with PAR KER made will launch during VRD Summit on April 20-21, 2023 at The Lofts at Congdon Yards. Both companies will be featured brands in the summit’s vendor gallery and it will be the first time either of these two brands will be exhibiting their collections within the east coast design and trade community.
“Truth be told, I get a little emotional,’ shared Jane Dagmi, Managing Director of High Point by Design and Event Producer for The Vacation Rental Design Summit, “Collaboration is one of the things that makes our industry so strong and that these two young brands - both first timers in High Point - chose to launch their partnership at VRD Summit - well, that's a win-win for all."
Ayara’s debut collection with PAR KER made consists of 5 wallpaper designs in multiple distinctive colorways. Part of Ayara’s artist collection the debut collection is designed by PAR KER made’s Creative Artist and CEO, Parker Heath, and features natural earth tones and bold contrasting elements, that embrace organic shapes with subtle accent patterns that will complement any space. Each of these striking wallpaper designs is taken from Parker’s original abstract art and displays his beautiful brushwork and modern line-style art motifs.
Parker Heath, Creative Artist and CEO of PAR KER made commented, “I am so excited to be working with Ayara on this new wallcovering collaboration, and to be their first ever male artist joining their impressive roster, is a huge honor!”
Part of Ayara’s Artist Collection, PAR KER made’s wallpaper designs are available for purchase from Ayara’s website (www.ayarahome.com) in luxury removable or traditional wallpaper and includes two large-scale murals. In addition to the wallpaper designs, PAR KER made’s collection with Ayara also includes 3 art prints from Parker's original abstract paintings, with the fan favorite “Morphic” art print available in 5 unique colorways.
Ayara Wallpaper & Home Decor specializes in artisan-designed luxury removable wallpaper and traditional wallpaper that takes each design to the next level. With over 500 scroll-stopping designs and countless art prints, Ayara’s commitment to excellent service includes made-to-order wallpaper and offers custom color changes for direct consumers as well as trade audiences all across the country.
Lori Frost, Head of Design and co-founder of Ayara shares, “We are so excited to have Parker joining our Ayara Artist Team which includes twenty illustrators and pattern designers from around the world! Each artist brings their own design style and that’s reflected in the hundreds of exclusive wallpapers they’ve created for Ayara. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Parker and to offer his collection of unique, modern designs to our customers.”
To add to Ayara’s excitement for this new collection and for participating at VRD Summit as a sponsor their brand is announcing a new Ayara Room Design Contest for designers and pattern makers to create their own space featuring one of Ayara’s stunning wallpaper designs.
The Ayara Room Design Contest works by creating a moodboard of your room design or a client's room, then posting your moodboard design via Instagram with hashtag #AyaraRoomDesign2023, and by tagging @ayara.home. The deadline for entries is May 21, 2023, and all entries will be reviewed by the Ayara Design team who will select The Top 5 room design moodboard finalists. The Top 5 room designs will be listed in an online public vote and at the end of the voting period, the moodboard with the most votes will be awarded the winning room design. Ayara will award the winning room design with 10 panels of wallpaper to bring their project to life! (**Ayara Room Design Contest contestants do not need to be an attendee at the VRD Summit to submit moodboard designs, and each contestant can enter more than one design).
About Ayara @ayara.home
Ayara specializes in artisan-designed luxury removable wallpaper and traditional wallpaper to take your designs to the next level. With over 500 scroll-stopping designs and a commitment to excellent service, Ayara offers custom color changes and exclusive discounts to the Trade. Transform your space in an afternoon with Ayara.
Come see and feel our wallpaper samples in person! While you're there, shop our selection of home decor products. Ayara’s Storefront (758 S. Automall Drive, Suite 17; American Fork, Utah) offers walk-in, curbside pick-up, and shipping anywhere in the country. Experience our designs at: AyaraHome.com.
About PAR KER made @parkerheath_
PAR KER made is a San Diego-based lifestyle brand that focuses on hand-crafted functional art collections for home and living. Founded in 2021 by Creative Artist + Designer Parker Heath, our brand's mission is to empower our customers to embrace self-expression, while our products bring excitement to the experience of functional art.
About Vacation Rental Design Summit @vrdsummit
The VRD Summit is a B2B event created to offer business development, education, focused networking, inspiration, and resources to those currently designing for the short-term rental market or who have a business interest in the vacation rental industry. Registration for VRD Summit ends on April 14th at 11:30 PM. If openings remain, limited onsite tickets may be purchased at the event on opening day, Thursday, April 20 at The Loft at Congdon Yards (400 W English Rd, High Point, NC 27262).
