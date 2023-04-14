Tartaglione And Other Senate Democrats File Amicus Brief in US Vs. Safehouse

Philadelphia, PA- April 13, 2023 – Today Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Whip Christine Tartaglione announced she, along with Pennsylvania Senators Sharif Street, Anthony Williams, and Jimmy Dillon filed an amicus brief in the US vs. Safehouse case, in hopes to prevent Safehouse from opening a safe injection site in Philadelphia.

“My constituents and people from across Philadelphia have made their voices clear, they do not want Safehouse or any other organizations opening any safe injection sites in their neighborhoods,” said Senator Tartaglione. “When community and recovery organizations from all over the city approached me and asked me to be a part of this lawsuit seeking to block Safehouse I knew I had to offer my voice and my platform.”

The filing introduced by the Senate Democrats argues even if the United States Department of Justice and Safehouse reach an agreement, it may still violate state law that gives community organizations the ability to sue to prevent “drug-related nuisances” in their communities.

While Senator Tartaglione is participating in the ongoing legal process to block safe injection sites in Philadelphia, she has also introduced Senate Bill 165 that would outlaw supervised consumption and safe injection sites across the Commonwealth.

