Comitta Announces Funding for West Chester Railroad Track Improvements

West Chester, PA- April 14, 2023 – The West Chester Railroad Heritage Association was awarded $125,000 in total state funding to support track repairs and infrastructure improvements, state Senator Carolyn Comitta announced.

The association, a 100 percent volunteer nonprofit organization that operates a demonstration railroad for public education, recreation, and tourism, was awarded two state grants for improvements along the West Chester Branch.

“A trip on the West Chester Railroad is a great way to take a step back in time while enjoying the sights and sounds of a historic train ride,” Comitta said. “I am happy to help secure this investment so the railroad can continue to offer safe and fun rides to visitors, families, and children. And I want to thank all of the volunteers and supporters who keep this organization running.”

“We want to sincerely thank Senator Comitta for her support of the West Chester Railroad,” Tyler Haney, President of WCRHA, said. “We look forward to completing this project this spring and continuing to tell the history of railroading in our region for many years. The preservation and operation of the West Chester Railroad is at the center of our mission, and we welcome families and train lovers of all ages to come join us for a ride along the scenic Chester Creek.”

The grants, which both come through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), are as follows:

$50,000 through the Community and Economic Assistance Program for reconstruction and improvements to the road-rail grade crossing located at Nields Street in West Chester Borough.

$75,000 from the Multimodal Transport Fund for the reconstruction and restoration of the two bridges located in Thornbury Township where the railroad crosses Westtown-Thornton Road and Chester Creek.

For more information about the West Chester Railroad, visit www.wcrailroad.com

###