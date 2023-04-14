Addison, Texas, to Host The Year's Most Explosive Event, Addison Kaboom Town! Fireworks, Along With Air Show on July 3

Addison Kaboom Town is one of the world's top fireworks shows
Pyrotechnic night flight in advance of Addison Kaboom Town fireworks show
Addison Kaboom Town is preceded by the Addison Airport Airshow, which features skydivers, aerobatic pilots, historic warbirds and more.
One of the top fireworks shows in the country returns to Addison, Texas, on July 3
ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly four decades, one of the nation’s most impressive and unique Independence Day celebrations has been held in the North Texas town of Addison. While 4.4 square-mile Addison is only home to 16,000 residents, more than a half-million guests from across the nation come to celebrate Addison Kaboom Town!® each July 3.
The celebration is citywide, with watch parties at many of Addison’s 200+ restaurants (the Town has more restaurants per capita than any other city in the U.S.!), 22 hotels, and at a fantastic, limited-capacity party in the 12-acre Addison Circle Park. The fireworks, presented by Luzianne Tea, and the incredible Addison Airport Airshow can be seen from anywhere in town.
Families viewing the fireworks from Addison Circle Park will enjoy cooling off at the Guidepost Montessori Kaboom Lagoon, a free fun zone featuring water attractions and more.
The Addison Kaboom Town! ® 25-minute-long fireworks show is among the best in the nation, and is radio simulcast on Star 102.1 FM. Before the fireworks, there’ll be high-energy music at Addison Circle Park from the Razzmajazz Dixie Jazz Band, the ensemble bands of the 36th Infantry Division and Texas’ most popular party band, Emerald City, who will also perform after the fireworks.
Each year, Addison Kaboom Town!® is named among the top fireworks shows in the country. The spectacular show has been ranked as one of the top fireworks displays in the country by People.com, the American Pyrotechnics Association, Yahoo, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and Travel + Leisure Magazine.
WHEN: Monday, July 3, 2023, 5-11 p.m.
5 p.m. – Addison Circle Park gates open; Razzmajazz Dixie Jazz Band performs
6:00 36th Infantry Division – Rock B4 Dawn
7:00 36th Infantry Division – Rhythm N’ Boots
8:00 Presentation of the Colors & National Anthem
8:30 Emerald City
9:30 Addison Kaboom Town! Fireworks presented by Luzianne Tea
10:00 Emerald City
WHERE: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison, Texas 75001
Memorable views can be found from anywhere in Addison, but special watch parties hosted by many of Addison’s more than 200+ restaurants and 22 hotels offer spectators a unique viewing experience. A list of watch parties will be available on the website closer to the event.
TRAFFIC
NOTES: The popularity of the Addison Kaboom Town!® fireworks show may cause some traffic delays, specifically following the fireworks show. Book your hotel rooms now! Addison hotels quickly fill up for this annual event. Spectators are encouraged to spend the night in Addison at any of our hotels or remain at their favorite restaurant till traffic subsides.
EVENT
NOTES: Concessions are available in the park. Guests are encouraged to leave coolers and bags at home to expedite entry into the park. Those choosing to bring coolers must limit the size to small, personal coolers. Absolutely no alcohol can be brought into or out of Addison Circle Park. Beer and wine will be available for sale within the park.
COST: FREE -- Tickets are required to attend the limited capacity party in Addison Circle Park. Tickets will be available online to the general public at 10 a.m. June 21. Book an Addison Kaboom Town! hotel package and enjoy quality accommodations, a complimentary blanket and guaranteed admission for up to 6.
WEBSITE: AddisonKaboomTown.com
SPONSORS: CW33, Luzianne, Star 102.1, Guidepost Montessori, Topo Chico
