Global Distilled Water Market Size Is Prediction to Surpass Around $660 Million Mark by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 38.1%

[218 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Distilled Water Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 354 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 660 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 38.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are PepsiCo Inc., Nestle Waters, Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Aquafine Corporation, Coca-Cola Co., Dow Water & Process Solutions, Crystal Geyser Water Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fiji Water LLC, Culligan International Company, Mountain Valley Spring Company LLC, Graver Technologies LLC, Brita GmbH, ProMinent GmbH, Labconco Corporation, Pall Corporation, ELGA LabWaterVeolia Water Technologies, ELGA LabWater, Pure Water Technology, Merck KGaA., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Distilled Water Market By Application (Chemical & Biological Laboratories, Drinking, Automotive Cooling Systems & Batteries, Medical, Others), By Distribution Channel (Distributor And Direct Sales), By Product (Industrial Grade And Pharmaceutical Grade), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Distilled Water Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 354 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 660 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 38.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Distilled Water? How big is the Distilled Water Industry?

Water that has been through the distillation process in order to remove pollutants and minerals has been given the name "distilled water." Distilled water is a sort of purified water. During the process, water is brought to a boil, and the steam that is produced is subsequently condensed back into a liquid state. Any pollutants that were present in the source water are not removed.

In addition to its application in a variety of manufacturing techniques, laboratory experiments, medical treatments, and the cleaning of equipment all frequently call for the use of distilled water. It is also sometimes used for cooking and drinking, however due to the absence of minerals, it is not normally suggested as a primary source of drinking water. However, it is sometimes utilized for these purposes.

It is challenging to produce an accurate estimate of the size of the distilled water industry because the size of the industry varies depending on the region and the industrial category. However, it is anticipated that the global market for distilled water will expand at a rate that is consistent throughout the course of the next few years. This expansion will be driven by an increase in demand from industries such as healthcare, automobile manufacturing, and electronic manufacturing.

Report Overview:

The global distilled water market size was worth around USD 354 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 660 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.1% between 2023 and 2030.

A type of purified water, distilled water is produced by using the process of distillation. In this procedure, water is boiled to the point of creating steam which is then collected followed by a condensation process to convert it into water form. During the entire process, minerals and other impurities found in the water are eliminated from the final water content. This leads to the production of water which is free of potential contaminants. Studies have claimed that distilled water can be considered the purest form of water available and hence it has a wide range of applications ranging from medical uses to industrial consumption. In cases where tap water cannot be consumed or the quality of water is questionable, distilled water can also be used for drinking. However, this application is relatively low compared to the rest. Since distilled water does not have any quantity of minerals, it should not be consumed for a longer duration. The industry refers to the production and sale of distilled water across end-user verticals.

Global Distilled Water Market: Growth Factors

The global distilled water market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand for drinking water as the world population continues to rise. In 2022, the world's population will cross the 8 billion market. In addition to this, various industrial and business operations have led to severe cases of water contamination leading to a further reduction in the availability of clean drinking water. There are several regions across the globe that are struggling with inadequate amounts of water supply either for personal use or for industrial purposes.

Such incidents have led to the regional governments undertaking various steps to ensure water availability. The use of the distillation process can be beneficial under such circumstances. Furthermore, the growing awareness amongst consumer groups about the importance of water quality leads to higher demand for superior-quality water sources. In addition to this, the rising use of distilled water in various industrial applications, such as in cooling systems and for the production of chemicals is also crucial to industry expansion.

The distilled water industry is expected to encounter growth restrictions owing to the high energy consumption in the sector. The production of distilled water necessitates the use of significant amounts of energy, which can become a leading contributor to climate change and other environmental issues causing damage to the ecosystem. Such factors are likely to make distilled water less attractive to consumers and companies that are environmentally conscious. Furthermore, the cost of producing distilled water is relatively higher than other forms of water purification, such as reverse osmosis.

The growing demand for healthcare applications may provide higher growth opportunities while the limited awareness amongst certain segments of consumers could challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 354 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 660 million CAGR Growth Rate 38.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players PepsiCo Inc., Nestle Waters, Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Aquafine Corporation, Coca-Cola Co., Dow Water & Process Solutions, Crystal Geyser Water Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fiji Water LLC, Culligan International Company, Mountain Valley Spring Company LLC, Graver Technologies LLC, Brita GmbH, ProMinent GmbH, Labconco Corporation, Pall Corporation, ELGA LabWaterVeolia Water Technologies, ELGA LabWater, Pure Water Technology, and Merck KGaA. Key Segment By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Product, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Distilled Water Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global distilled water market is segmented based on application, distribution channel, product, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are chemical & biological laboratories, drinking, automotive cooling systems & batteries, medical, and others. In 2022, the highest growth was in the medical sector. It includes the use of distilled water in clinics and hospitals. There are several key applications of distilled water in medical settings. For instance, it is used for medical procedures, equipment sterilization, laboratory testing, and patient hydration. The demand for distilled water in chemical & biological laboratories is typically in lesser quantities and drinking is not a very common application of this type of purified water. A basic countertop water distiller for home use can typically cost anywhere from $100 to $500.

Based on the distribution channel, the distilled water industry divisions are distributors and direct sales. In 2022, the distributor segment witnessed the highest growth. Through this channel, it is easier to reach a wide range of consumer groups since distributors generally tend to have large networks and an existing client base. The process involves selling distilled water with the aid of intermediaries, such as wholesalers or retailers, who then distribute the product to end users. In direct sales, there is no need for a middleman, and generally, the transaction includes only buyers and sellers. As per estimates, the average cost of producing one gallon of distilled water using a home water distiller can range from $0.25 to $0.35 per gallon.

Based on product, the global market segments are industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade.

The global Distilled Water market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Chemical & Biological Laboratories

Drinking

Automotive Cooling Systems & Batteries

Medical

Others

By Distribution Channel

Distributor

Direct Sales

By Product

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Distilled Water Market By Application (Chemical & Biological Laboratories, Drinking, Automotive Cooling Systems & Batteries, Medical, Others), By Distribution Channel (Distributor and Direct Sales), By Product (Industrial Grade and Pharmaceutical Grade), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Distilled Water market include -

PepsiCo Inc.

Nestle Waters

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Aquafine Corporation

Coca-Cola Co.

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Crystal Geyser Water Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Fiji Water LLC

Culligan International Company

Mountain Valley Spring Company LLC

Graver Technologies LLC

Brita GmbH

ProMinent GmbH

Labconco Corporation

Pall Corporation

ELGA LabWaterVeolia Water Technologies

ELGA LabWater

Pure Water Technology

Merck KGaA.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global distilled water market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.1% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global distilled water market size was valued at around USD 0.354 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 0.66 billion, by 2030.

The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the convenience offered by distilled water

Based on product segmentation, the pharmaceutical grade was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on application segmentation, medical was the leading application in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Distilled Water industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Distilled Water Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Distilled Water Industry?

What segments does the Distilled Water Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Distilled Water Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Product, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global distilled water market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America owing to several factors. For instance, it is home to the technologically advanced nations of the US and Canada. Both of these territories have established technological processes in place that allow smooth industrial functions. Furthermore, the region has strict regulations and standards for water quality along with the existence of various regulatory bodies that ensure rules implementation. This drives the demand for distilled water in various applications such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and laboratory testing. In Asia-Pacific, the growth is mainly driven due to the increasing demand for distilled water in the electronics and medical sectors as countries like China, India, and Japan continue to undertake projects that are likely to help them meet the growing demand from industrial and residential segments.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2022, The California Coastal Commission announced that in the coming month, the committee will review the proposal of a private company to build a seawater desalination plant worth USD 1.4 billion at the Huntington Beach

In June 2021, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the municipal corporation of Mumbai signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Israeli company that specializes in water technology for the building of a water desalination plant with a capacity of 200 million liters

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is the distilled water market?

Which key factors will influence distilled water market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the distilled water market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the distilled water market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the distilled water market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the distilled water market growth?

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

