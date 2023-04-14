Submit Release
SECU Brings Back Popular Document Shred Day Events for Residents around the State

Protecting Personal Information and the Environment are Top Goals

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) announces the return of its Shred Day program that offers members and non-members a free service to dispose of sensitive documents that are no longer needed. In conjunction with Shred-it, a leader in secure document management services, 2023 Shred Day events are being scheduled at numerous SECU branch sites across the state. Only personal documents will be accepted – no business or commercial shredding. Staples, paper clips, and folders do not need to be removed. Non-paper items such as batteries and electronics are not permitted.

“Protecting personal information is critical, so we are pleased to bring this community service to our residential neighbors across the state,” said Jessie Hedrick, SECU Facilities Management vice president. “Shred Day events also produce tons of shredded recyclable material, which is just one way that we are demonstrating our commitment to being good stewards of the environment, from the mountains to the coast.”

Events are scheduled to run for three hours but may end early if shred trucks reach capacity. The Shred Days schedule is on SECU’s website and will be updated with changes as they occur. Please note that events are outdoor and could be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

SECU launched Shred Days in 2015, and events continued annually through 2019 before being placed on a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, SECU saw a significant rise in environmental savings as a result of increased community participation – 490 tons of recycled materials saved 8,334 trees; 1,471 cubic yards of landfill space; 186,285 gallons of oil; 1.96 million kWh of energy; and 3.4 million gallons of water.

About SECU
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App.

Contact: Sandra Jones, SVP – Communications
Office: 919-508-8773 | sandra.jones@ncsecu.org


SECU Brings Back Popular Document Shred Day Events for Residents around the State

