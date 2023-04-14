Young Ukrainian Pursues Dream of Olympic Swimming in Hungary

In Budapest, Sasha has two Hungarian trainers who motivate him every day at the pool. The training, while slightly different than what he was used to at home, is just as rigorous. He swims five kilometres per day and lifts weights to boost his physical strength. Despite being displaced by war, Sasha is holding on to his longtime dream of someday participating in the Olympic Games and winning a medal for Ukraine.

In the meantime, Sasha is attending a Ukrainian school in Budapest while continuing his original studies online. He is also busy learning the local language and customs. “The Hungarian language is difficult for now, but I'm trying,” Sasha says with a laugh. “I fit in easily and I already have friends. I like electric scooters, they are fast, and with friends, we can easily explore hidden parts of the city.”

Since 24 February 2022, IOM Hungary has supported nearly 23,000 Ukrainians and third-country nationals as part of its emergency response. Accommodation and other critical assistance for those affected by the war in Ukraine are made possible through the generous support of the United States of America – Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM).

This story was written by Anna Gergely, Media and Communications Officer, IOM Hungary, agergely@iom.int.

If you are interested in donating to Ukraine relief efforts, please visit IOM’s fundraising page.