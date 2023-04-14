Global Pet Travel Bags Market Size Was Evaluated at $826.29 Million in 2022 and Is Forecasted to Grow $1.15 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4%

[210 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Pet Travel Bags Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 826.29 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 1151.13 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.4% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Sherpa, Petmate, Outward Hound, Sleepypod, Sturdi Products, Bergan, Gen7Pets, PawHut, Snoozer, Aosom, K&H Pet Products, Frisco, Kurgo, SportPet Designs, Pet Gear, Solvit, KONG, Trixie, One for Pets, Lixit., and others. There is a wide range of sizes and designs available for pet travel bags, ranging from small carriers made specifically for cats and small dogs to larger backpacks made specifically for larger breeds of dogs.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Pet Travel Bags Market By Pet Types (Dog, Cats, And Others), By Product Type (Hard Kennel, Soft Side Bag, Sling Carrier, And Backpack), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, E-Commerce, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pet Travel Bags Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 826.29 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1151.13 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Pet Travel Bags? How big is the Pet Travel Bags Industry?

Bags or carriers that are made specifically for the purpose of transporting pets during travel are referred to as "pet travel bags." These backpacks are suitable for travel by car, plane, or any other mode of transportation that allows pets to accompany their owners. Travel containers for pets are available in a wide range of dimensions, designs, and materials so that they may handle a variety of animal species and sizes.

Because it is a component of the more general pet sector, it is difficult to pin down the size of the pet travel bags industry to a specific number. The pet travel bag sector of the pet accessory market accounts for a considerable share of the overall market for pet care products. It is not easy to obtain accurate data regarding the size of the pet travel bags sector; however, it is safe to assume that it is a developing industry, which is a direct reflection of the growing number of pet owners who wish to travel with their furry companions.

Report Overview:

The global pet travel bags market size was worth around USD 826.29 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1151.13 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.4% between 2023 and 2030.

The pet travel bag industry is a sub-segment of the pet industry that solely focuses on designing, manufacturing, and distributing traveling bags, especially for pets. It offers comfort and safety to the pets while enclosed in the bags. The industry is inclusive of bags like carriers, crates, strollers, and backpacks. It enables pet owners to carry their pets with them on different modes of transportation across road trips, flights, or other forms of travel. The products are designed to cater to the needs of all kinds of pets like dogs, cats, birds, and small animals. Certain manufacturers produce products that can be used for larger breeds of animals as well thus improving the inclusivity in the industry.

Market Growth Dynamics

The global pet travel bags market is expected to grow owing to the rising disposable income in the consumer group allowing them to spend more on items that may not be absolute but a requirement at least for pet owners. Furthermore, with the growing acceptance of pets during traveling amongst transport service providers like airlines, ships, and trains, the number of people traveling with pets has increased multifold.

The types of bags have also undergone massive transformation and the growing range of products is a prime example of this effect. For instance, the launch of airline-approved bags, rolling carriers, and backpacks are different types of products available for use. These factors work in the favor of the pet travel bag industry. Additionally, the rising trend of considering pets as humans and treating them with equal care is important to the industry. Pets are increasingly viewed as family members and pet owners are willing to invest in products that enable them to bring their pets with them on trips. The number of product innovation activities undertaken by the manufacturers to tap into a larger consumer group is also essential for the market.

However, the global pet travel bag industry also faces certain growth restrictions, especially in terms of changing travel trends across the world. The demand for pet travel bags is a prerogative of pet owners since it entirely depends on their intentions leading to higher growth in particular segments. For instance, if more people are traveling internationally, then the demand for airline-authorized bags would be more. Moreover, the industry is relatively nice and certain regions lack the necessary level of product awareness along with availability. This could further limit industry growth, especially in remote areas.

The growing impact of online sales channels may provide excellent growth opportunities while the intense competition could challenge market growth.

Report Scope

There is a wide range of sizes and designs available for pet travel bags, ranging from small carriers made specifically for cats and small dogs to larger backpacks made specifically for larger breeds of dogs. Padded interiors, ventilation windows, and removable straps for easier carrying are some of the features that may be included in some of these bags, which may be constructed from a number of fabrics such as nylon, polyester, or mesh.

Pet Travel Bags Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pet travel bags market is segmented into pet types, product types, distribution channels, and regions.

Based on pet types, the global market segments are dogs, cats, and others. The industry witnessed the highest growth in the dog segment since they are the most widely accepted form of pet. The popularity of dogs is across the globe. As per the American Pet Products Association, in 2020, 63.4 million households in the United State owned dogs while cats were adopted as pets in around 42.7 million households. This is an indicator of which segment leads the industry growth. Other pet types like birds, rabbits, and reptiles are also popular but not all countries allow keeping these animals as pets further restricting segmental growth.

Based on product type, the global pet travel bag market divisions are hard kennel, soft side bag, sling carrier, and backpack. In most cases, the demand for soft-side bags is higher in the industry owing to the popularity of these bags. The high demand is a consequence of the flexible design and lightweight of the bags as compared to their counterparts. These aspects make the bag more travel friendly. Soft side bags are made of products with higher durability, such as nylon, and offer features like easy access to the pet owner, mesh windows, and ventilation. A typical soft-sided pet carrier bag can carry a weight of 20-30 pounds.

Based on distribution channels, the global market divisions are specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, e-commerce, and others.

The global Pet Travel Bags market is segmented as follows:

By Pet Types

Dog

Cats

Others

By Product Type

Hard Kennel

Soft Side Bag

Sling Carrier

Backpack

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Pet Travel Bags market include -

Sherpa

Petmate

Outward Hound

Sleepypod

Sturdi Products

Bergan

Gen7Pets

PawHut

Snoozer

Aosom

K&H Pet Products

Frisco

Kurgo

SportPet Designs

Pet Gear

Solvit

KONG

Trixie

One for Pets

Lixit.

Regional Analysis:

The global pet travels bags market is expected to be dominated by North America with the US and Canada leading the regional market. The high rate of pet ownership is a major reason for regional growth. It boasts one of the highest pet ownership rates worldwide, with a large proportion of households owning at least one pet if not more. This directly translates to a large market for pet travel bags and other pet-related products. Additionally, the rising focus on animal safety and care could result in higher revenue. Factors like the strong presence of the e-commerce segment in terms of product distribution high disposable income and the presence of key players work in the favor of the regional market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, FearFree and Sleepypod announced a jointly created range of Fear Free Happy Homes, which is a ped product. Both companies share the vision of providing products that reduce stress in pets when traveling or while at home

In August 2020, Away announced the launch of a new pet carrier that is ideal for shorter outings and trips and is approved for use in US airlines like United and American Airlines, and Delta

