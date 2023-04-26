Why Heriot Watt University is the Perfect Destination for International Students
Heriot-Watt University is a 202-year-old, well-established educational institution located in Edinburgh, Scotland. It is one of the world's oldest and most trusted technical universities.
With an outstanding track record in academic research, it is at the forefront of global technological innovation. Industries across the world, including the most prominent European ones, have relied on scholars from Heriot-Watt for centuries.
The university provides over 300 options to undergraduate as well as graduate students. Scotland has rapidly been emerging as a hub for technical expertise and Heriot-Watt weaves itself perfectly into this exciting scenario.
Notable alumni of the university include renowned neurologist Sarah Tabrizi, Indian actress Nivetha Pethuraj and writer Douglas Stuart.
The university has five campuses across the UK, Dubai, and Malaysia, each offering a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses that are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their chosen fields. With a student body of over 30,000 from more than 130 countries, Heriot-Watt University provides a truly international learning experience.
About The Heriot-Watt University
Innovation and research are at the heart of everything at Heriot-Watt. The university is home to a number of world-class research centres, including the Edinburgh Centre for Robotics, the Centre for Doctoral Training in Cloud Computing for Big Data, and the Institute for Social Policy, Housing, Environment, and Real Estate Research. Researchers at the university work closely with industry partners to develop cutting-edge solutions to real-world problems, ensuring that our students are exposed to the latest advances in their fields. The university ranks number one in the Scotland for its research facilities. In the UK, it is the 9th best university. It is also among the top 300 universities in Europe. International students make up a fifth of its alumni.
In addition to its strong focus on STEM subjects, Heriot-Watt University also offers a range of programs in business, languages, and social sciences. The School of Textiles and Design is recognized as one of the top fashion schools in the world, while the Edinburgh Business School is one of the largest providers of online MBA programs.
It is a diverse and inclusive institution, with a strong commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion. We offer a range of support services to ensure that students from all backgrounds can thrive academically and personally.
Top Programmes at Heriot-Watt University
Heriot-Watt believes that education should be transformative, preparing students to make a positive impact in the world. Whether one is interested in pursuing a career in science, engineering, business, or the arts, their innovative programs and world-class research will provide one with the skills and knowledge one needs to succeed.
If aspiring students are looking for a university that offers excellence in education, innovation, and research, look no further than Heriot-Watt University.
