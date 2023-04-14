Clean Energy to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9; Conference Call to Follow at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on May 9, 2023 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.888.886.7786 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.416.764.8658. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Friday, June 9 by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 01386698.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.cleanenergyfuels.com, which will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country's largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @ce_renewables on Twitter.

