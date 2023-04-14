Office Beacon Partners with The Southern California PGA to Provide Remote Staffing Solutions

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Beacon, a leader in remote staffing and virtual assistance, has announced a new partnership with the Southern California Professional Golfers Association (SCPGA). The alliance will provide SCPGA members access to high-quality remote staffing services such as sales support, marketing, customer service, accounting and much more.

The SCPGA's mission is to promote the enjoyment and involvement in the game of golf and to contribute to its growth by providing services to golf professionals and the golf industry. The SCPGA provides competitive playing opportunities, education seminars, and player development initiatives to its 1,600+ PGA Professionals. The SCPGA is dedicated to the enrichment of golfers everywhere.

Through this latest and groundbreaking partnership, SCPGA members are getting an exciting boost to their already impressive toolsets – Office Beacon is joining forces with the SCPGA to empower members with unparalleled business support. "We are thrilled to partner with Southern California PGA and provide our services to its members," said Caroline Dalal, Chief Partnerships Officer of Office Beacon. "Our team of experts will work closely with the SCPGA to ensure that its members receive the best possible support and resources to succeed in their respective fields."

With the help of Office Beacon's remote staffing services, SCPGA members can focus on their core responsibilities without worrying about the administrative tasks that can take up valuable time and resources. Through this collaboration, SCPGA members can effectively optimize their processes and save on expenses while maintaining top-notch standards. "We are excited about the opportunities Office Beacon will afford our SCPGA Members," said Nikki Gatch, PGA, CEO and Executive Director of the SCPGA. "Office Beacon offers innovative operational solutions, providing support in multiple areas at a facility. These solutions can provide our members with more opportunities to elevate their value at their facility."

About Office Beacon:

Office Beacon is the #1 virtual staffing partner to thousands of US businesses and has been in operation for 23 years. Office Beacon offers dedicated remote staffing expertise to a multitude of industries. For more information on Office Beacon, visit officebeacon.com and follow Office Beacon LLC on LinkedIn.

About Southern California PGA:

The Southern California Section was established in 1924 and is now comprised of nearly 1,700 golf professionals working at over 500 facilities within the Section. The mission of the Southern California Section (SCPGA) mirrors the purpose of the PGA of America: To promote the enjoyment and involvement in the game of golf and to contribute to its growth by providing services to golf professionals and the golf industry. For more information on the Southern California PGA, visit scpga.com, follow @scpga on Twitter, Instagram, and find us on Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Caroline Dalal, Chief Partnerships Officer, Office Beacon

310-293-9494, caroline@officebeacon.com

Bryce Seiver, Communications & Marketing Director, Southern California PGA

951-331-4714, bseiver@pgahq.com

