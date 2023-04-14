Second Beijing International Youth Forum Opened by The Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies

BEIJING , April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies under the China International Communications Group (CICG) in collaboration with the Information Office of the People's Government of Beijing City, 2nd Beijing International Youth Forum was held on April 12. More than 200 young elites, experts, scholars and artists from 28 countries participated in the forum online and offline and discussed the theme of "Youth for a Better Future".

In his opening speech, Gao Anming, vice president and editor-in-chief of the CICG, proposed that international youth should participate in building a global partnership for development, communicate a rational voice of close coordination and positive interaction among major countries, and take up the baton of civilizational heritage, friendship and cooperation. Xu Hejian, director of the Information Office of the People's Government of Beijing, pointed out that China would provide more opportunities for international youth and Beijing would continue to make full use of its locational advantages as capital to provide a platform for exchange and action for young talents from all over the world.

In the round of keynote speech, Hu Zhengyue, vice president of the China Public Diplomacy Association, proposed to create a series of platforms for cultural exchanges and mutual appreciation of civilizations, plan or promote a series of youth-friendly projects, and jointly compose a great work on exchanges and mutual appreciation of civilizations. Presenting the research results of the institute, Yu Yunquan, director of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, pointed out that the "Generation Z" has a more objective as well as rational perception of China and generally believes in a community of shared future for mankind.

David Gosset, founder of the China-Europe-America Global Initiative, as well as Nik Gu, member of the SCO Youth Platform and student ambassador for global communication at Tsinghua University, have also given keynote speeches. The former Official Gazette Editor in the Office of the Prime Minister of Rwanda, Donatien Niyonzima, and the Secretary General of the 6th China-ASEAN Youth Summit, Shi Xinyao, discussed on the topics such as "China and the World in the New Era" and "Cultural Capital Strengthens Youth Development" in the sub-forums.

