SIT AND LEARN…& LAUGH! Stand-Up Comedy Event to Raise Funds for Animal Shelter

CALDWELL, N.J., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents and soon-to-be pet parents – on Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 1pm-4pm, PepiPets, Inc. – the at home diagnostics and nursing care services company – is hosting a Stand-Up Comedy fundraiser for their friends at Eleventh Hour Animal Rescue. SIT and LEARN…& LAUGH! is a matinee event which will take place at the Ringside Pub in Caldwell, NJ. This free event will be accepting donations to help raise funds for one of the largest animal rescue groups in Northern NJ – Eleventh Hour Animal Rescue.

Three New York City comics – including West Caldwell native Carri Dolce – will be lending their talents and bringing the funny to entertain pet owners and future pet owners and friends with some Sunday afternoon humor. Food and drinks are available at the Ringside Pub, who are providing the venue for this worthy cause. Comedians John Ovalles (emcee) and Tait Winston will be filling out the bill.

In addition to the comedic entertainment, presentations by local pet businesses will be offered to teach about the benefits of proper dog/cat grooming, pet health care, how pet adoption works, pet health insurance and healthy pet diets. Short presentations and Q&A will be given by PepiPets, Tamed Manes, L&B Healthy Pet Food Market, Comparion Insurance, and Eleventh Hour Rescue. This is an educational as well as entertainment event with raffles and giveaways.

If you have a cat or dog, or just love animals, come and support a great cause, learn about pets, and be entertained! The Ringside Pub is located at 379 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ (973) 226-6781.

About PepiPets

PepiPets was founded to provide pet owners with the tools needed to access at-home diagnostic testing and nursing care services for their dogs or cats from PepiPets' experienced vet techs. At-home mobile diagnostic testing and nursing care offers the same labs and vet tech care that are offered in veterinary clinics, with more convenience, less anxiety for the pet, at significant cost savings. PepiPets strives to empower pet parents to improve their pets' wellbeing. Access their diagnostic testing and nursing care services, and other resources at https://www.pepipets.com .

About Eleventh Hour Rescue

Eleventh Hour Rescue, based in Morris County NJ, is a primarily volunteer run, no-kill rescue that saves animals from high-kill shelters. Eleventh Hour Rescue dogs and cats are cared for by a compassionate and dedicated team of volunteers and staff. Whether in foster homes, their kennel or adoption centers, each dog and cat receives a clean and safe living environment, fresh food and water, medical attention, and most importantly an abundance of love and care until they find their FURever homes. Eleventh Hour is dedicated to educating the community about the animal over-population problem and the importance of spaying and neutering. Eleventh Hour Rescue is a fully registered 501C(3) nonprofit. https://www.ehrdogs.org/

