Biological Dynamics to Present Data at AACR Highlighting ExoVerita Platform-Enabled Earlier Detection of Pancreatic and Lung Cancers

Biological Dynamics, a life sciences company focused on developing and commercializing exosome isolation technology for earlier disease detection, will present data showing how the company's ExoVerita™ platform can be utilized for early detection of lung and pancreatic cancers at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in Orlando, Fl., April 14-19. A case study of early pancreatic cancer management will also be discussed at the meeting. Biological Dynamics' will exhibit its technology and early cancer detection assays at booth #1368.

"We are developing a clinical tool to enable early disease detection in order to improve patient survival outcomes for the most challenging cancers," said Harmeet Dhani, MD, MSc, Medical Director at Biological Dynamics. "Pancreatic and lung cancers are two of the deadliest cancers in the U.S., as they are often diagnosed in late stages, making treatment more difficult and lowering survival chances. Our data clearly demonstrate the ExoVerita platform, with its assay applications, can detect important cancers earlier than standard of care approaches using a new generation of biomarkers and technology. Surveillance of high cancer risk individuals with these new methods should proceed."

Two posters will be presented on April 19 from 9 am to 12:30 pm EDT, including:

"Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) early detection," which shows that in 105 pathologically confirmed PDAC cases (Stage 1 = 39; Stage II = 66) and 545 controls, the ExoVita™ Pancreas assay detected cancer at stages 1 and 2 with 93% sensitivity and 91% specificity. The assay is performed on the ExoVerita platform, which isolates and analyzes EVs, including exosomes found in patient blood samples.

"Liquid biopsy for lung cancer based on extracellular vesicles," presenting data from a pilot study evaluating 143 pathologically confirmed lung cancer cases and 491 controls using a stratified cross-validation approach. Results show that Biological Dynamics' lung assay, performed on the ExoVerita platform, detected cancer with an overall sensitivity and specificity of approximately 91%.

The poster featuring a case study titled "Early detection of high-grade IPMN using extracellular vesicles - a successful patient story" will be presented on April 16 from 1:30 pm to 5 pm EDT. The case study highlights how the ExoVita Pancreas test (available as a laboratory developed test) can be used as part of a diagnostic workup to aid earlier detection of a high-grade precursor malignant lesion in a patient with acute pancreatitis and no radiographic evidence of lesions found on standard-of-care diagnostic imaging.

Biological Dynamics' patented ExoVerita platform targets and isolates exosomes which carry informative biomarkers. Assays, like ExoVita, that run on the platform can detect specific, blood-based exosome protein biomarkers, enabling high-sensitivity detection of cancer in its early stages. The presented data suggest the potential for the company's technology and assays to become an integral component of surveillance for and early detection of cancers.

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc., is committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at the earliest stages. Its proprietary exosome-isolation ExoVerita™ platform, currently used by the company and its early access research customers, simplifies the isolation of exosomes, enabling multiomic applications. Biological Dynamics recently initiated its ExoLuminate study, a clinical trial to demonstrate the effectiveness of its ExoVita™ Pancreas assay for early-stage detection of pancreatic cancer. The assay is a lab-developed test (LDT) validated in the Company's College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, CLIA-certified clinical laboratory in San Diego. Learn more at www.ExoLuminate.com.

Disclaimer: ExoVita Pancreas is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) performed in Biological Dynamics CLIA certified and CAP accredited laboratory. Biological Dynamics' lung assay is for Research Use Only (RUO), not for use in diagnostic procedures. All clinical decision-making remains with patients and their physician providers.

