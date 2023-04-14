LVRN Records Partnered with Microsoft to Present Femme Field Day - Unplugged Two-Day Event in Atlanta

ATLANTA, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LVRN Records, in partnership with Microsoft, hosted their latest event, Femme Field Day - Unplugged, on March 28 - 29, in Atlanta, GA. The invite-only interactive music and technology experience, curated specifically for 30 outstanding college women pursuing careers in music and technology celebrated, and acknowledged inspiring women in technology and music entertainment. The LVRN partnership with Microsoft is dedicated to presenting music and technology education events, and Femme Field Day - Unplugged was part of a series of quarterly events showcasing artists in a unique and intimate setting.

Femme Field Day – Unplugged included an empowering panel with Amber Grimes (EVP/GM, LVRN) as the moderator, and Creative Panelists Serena Cooper (Artist Manager, City Girls/Quality Control Music) and Aliyahs Interlude (Digital Powerhouse). Tech Panelists included Tara Walker (Principal Software Engineer, Microsoft) and Nicole Hart (Business Technology Strategist, Microsoft). These incredible women discussed key topics related to the intersection of music and technology and shared their insights and experiences with the audience.

In addition to the panel discussion, Femme Field Day – Unplugged featured an interactive presentation of advanced Microsoft technology that enhances creativity and productivity for professional creatives at all levels. The artist showcase featured an all-women band and female artists, with a headline performance from Atlanta native, Omeretta The Great who has built an impressive audience through online platforms like SoundCloud with her most popular tracks "Zero F*cks," "No More Love" and "Show Me Sum." Omeretta's Instagram account has attracted over 1.8 million followers thus far.

Femme Field Day - Unplugged is just the beginning of LVRN and Microsoft's commitment to presenting live music and tech education events that celebrate diversity and innovation and designed to highlight artists who don't typically perform acoustically, providing a fresh and captivating experience. The live band element adds an exciting energy to the performances, creating a warm and welcoming environment for attendees to fully immerse themselves in the music.

For Unplugged images, click here.

For Femme Field Day images, click here.

For more information on LVRN Records, click here.

For more information on Microsoft, click here.

About LVRN:

LVRN Records, short for Love Renaissance, is an Atlanta-based record label and management company founded in 2016 by Justice Baiden, Junia Abaidoo, Carlon Ramong, Tunde Balogun and Sean "Famoso" McNichol. Home of genre bending R&B acts such as 6LACK and Summer Walker.

About Microsoft:

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Media Contact:

Society House

Tony Ferguson

3108823309

357245@email4pr.com

SOURCE LVRN Records