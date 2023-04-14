NovoPath Named Winner in MedHealth Outlook's 2023 Lab Management Solution Providers List

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoPath, a leading provider of LIS (laboratory information systems) solutions, has been named as a winner in the 2023 Lab Management Solution Providers list by MedHealth Outlook.

The annual list recognizes companies that are transforming the healthcare industry through their innovative lab management solutions. NovoPath was selected for its cutting-edge LIS software and interoperability solutions that enable laboratories to improve workflow efficiency, accuracy, and patient safety.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a top lab management solution provider by MedHealth Outlook," said Promise Okeke, CEO of NovoPath. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop software that meets the complex needs of modern laboratories, and this award is a testament to their dedication and hard work."

NovoPath's LIS software is designed to streamline laboratory processes, from specimen tracking to report generation. The software's intuitive interface and customizable workflows make it easy for laboratory professionals to manage their workload and ensure accurate results.

"We believe that our software can make a real difference in the lives of patients by enabling laboratories to deliver timely and accurate test results," added Okeke. "We are committed to continuing to innovate and improve our software to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry."

The recognition from MedHealth Outlook is a significant milestone for NovoPath and reinforces the company's position as a leader in the laboratory information system market. NovoPath looks forward to building on this success and continuing to provide innovative solutions that improve laboratory workflow and patient outcomes.

