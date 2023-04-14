Submit Release
April 19, 2023 Public Notice of WRC Committee Meetings

9-10 a.m. - Migratory Birds & Waterfowl

10-10:45 a.m. - Education & Communication

10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Land Acquisitions & Property

1:45-2:20 p.m. - Finance, Audit & Compliance

2:20-3 p.m. - Committee of the Whole

Note: If a committee meeting ends early, the next Committee meeting may begin 5 minutes after the previous committee ends.

 

Zoom link

April 19, 2023 Public Notice of WRC Committee Meetings

