New AI GameToEarn Platform Rewards Players with $100k Prize Pool & Exciting New Utilities

Exordium, a highly experienced game development team is launching its gaming platform called AI GameToEarn.

/EIN News/ -- Zagreb, Croatia, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The platform promises to revolutionize the way we play, hone our skills, avoid mistakes, and earn more while gaming. Powered by artificial intelligence, AI GameToEarn is a web3 mobile and PC platform that offers anyone an enjoyable gaming experience while connecting them with other crypto lovers worldwide. With over ten years of experience in game development, the team at Exordium has developed more than 15 simple casual games and over 100 prototypes, boasting a total of 20 million downloads for a single game. This contribution alone is a testament to how seriously they take the development and deployment of their platform, and the level of quality expected from it.

The advent of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency has opened the door for new ways of earning money and creating opportunities for people worldwide. In recent years, gaming has emerged as a lucrative sector in the industry, with the introduction of play-to-earn games. The newest player on the scene is AI GameToEarn, which introduces several groundbreaking utilities to take the gaming experience to the next level. This post will detail the AI GameToEarn platform, its features, and what it has in store for crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Our project is for everyone, regardless of age or gaming experience. We believe everyone should get the opportunity to earn rewards and have some fun along the way. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or just a crypto lover, our platform is designed to offer something for everyone. We know that age is just a number, so it doesn't matter if you are 8 or 88 as our games are tailored to suit all preferences. If you're a crypto enthusiast, you can still enjoy our platform and earn rewards without any gaming experience. Our goal is to create an inclusive environment where everyone can participate and have a great time. AI GameToEarn offers a unique combination of crypto and gaming in a way that is accessible to anyone.

Exordium's innovative AI GameToEarn gaming platform is a new way to game, combining the excitement of gaming with the rewards of earning money. The platform introduces a new approach to gaming that not only offers a fun gaming experience but also allows users to earn cryptocurrency while doing so. With AI GameToEarn, even crypto lovers can monetize their gaming skills and earn a significant amount of money just by playing games.

With the use of AI, blockchain technology, and AI NFTs, the platform ensures that each game is fair, transparent, and user-friendly. This platform incorporates the use of AI NFTs (non-fungible tokens) into the gaming world, which translates to better and more exciting prizes for players. AI NFTs also make the platform user-friendly, making it easy to buy, sell or trade in-game assets securely. The platform combines blockchain technology with Artificial Intelligence to create a gaming experience that stands out from the rest. It enables blockchain gamers to acquire non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that can be used to unlock several utilities. The AI NFTs they offer include exclusive features such as earning multiplicators, game attributes, and bonuses that help users achieve more while playing.

Each registered user will get a package of our BPC (Beta Platform Coins). The value of the package depends on the value of the purchased AI NFT.

Our Beta Platform Coin can be used to buy in-game items, or you can decide to hold on to them and wait for them to become Platform Coins that will have monetary value and will be able to be exchanged for other coins or currencies.

Each AI NFT holder will be able to earn yield in BPC (Beta Platform Coins) from the mentioned AI NFT through staking. As we have previously mentioned; BPC can be used to buy in-game items, or you can decide to hold on to them and wait for them to become Platform Coins. Once that transition happens, the coins gain monetary value and one will be able to exchange them for other coins or currencies.

We're thrilled to announce that our AI NFTs are now divided by their Tier 1-5 earn rate multiplication factor. What does this mean for crypto enthusiasts? Well, when AI NFTs are staked on our platform game, players can expect to see a massive boost in their earnings. Plus, our collection features a range of attributes that can enhance player capabilities in both existing and upcoming games. With randomly set in-game values from 1 to 5, every AI NFT is unique and offers a truly personalized gaming experience. And let's not forget the cosmetic attributes with a rarity system in place - your AI NFT is sure to stand out from the crowd.

To keep things fresh, new games will be added to the platform regularly. Plus, the ability to earn money by playing these games is a significant incentive to keep players engaged. Moreover, to keep things competitive and challenging, the platform guarantees a $100,000 prize pool in the first month on the leaderboard. This encourages any NFT owner to put their skills to the test and emerge victorious.

Besides that, AI GameToEarn plans on sharing 95% of its shop earnings back to the community. By offering such a high percentage, the platform rewards its users for their contributions and creates an incentive to bring the community together for mutual growth.

The platform is welcoming of anyone, ranging from crypto lovers all the way to free2play, play2earn, and competitive players. These different types of players create a diverse community that drives creativity and growth. This positivity results in better functionality on the platform, making it a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Its use of AI, blockchain technology, and innovative features such as AI NFTs and earning multiplicators place it in a prime position to provide any crypto lover with the ultimate gaming experience. With its reputable developer and promise of a creative and diverse community, crypto & NFT enthusiasts worldwide will undoubtedly take notice. The utilities of the AI GameToEarn platform are proof of a bright future for such an innovative gaming experience.

In later stages, AI Game to Earn plans to introduce DAO governance, allowing users to propose and vote on key platform decisions such as the allocation of funds, changes to platform rules, and even picking games to publish on the platform. This feature places trust and decision-making power into the hands of the users themselves, creating a transparent and democratic platform.

The platform would also have a lending/borrowing feature, enabling users to lend gaming assets and earn interest in return. Additionally, AI GameToEarn aims to add a buyback and coin-burning feature, creating a more stable coin supply and higher token value over time. The platform will also give third-party developers the chance to create and publish games on the platform, lifting the hurdles and making publishing easier for small development companies.

The AI GameToEarn platform is set to launch with five games that are sure to keep players engrossed for hours. Additionally, the developers plan to add new games every month, giving players a wider variety of games to choose from. The games are designed to appeal to players of different skill levels and interests, ensuring that all users, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy the gaming experience.

About AI GameToEarn

The platform provides crypto lovers & gamers with a fun and interactive gaming experience while giving them an opportunity to earn from it. People worldwide can now connect with each other while enjoying their favorite games and win better prizes. It's a win-win situation for crypto enthusiasts, and we can't wait for the platform to launch fully. Get ready to game, connect and compete for $100,000 with AI GameToEarn!

