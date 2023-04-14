Blue Tractor Licensee Summit Global Investments Launches First Fund of Funds Semi-Transparent ETF on Nasdaq

SGI to Ring the Closing Bell in Times Square as DYTA AUM Exceeds $40M

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Tractor Group – a leader in the semi-transparent, actively managed ETF space is honored to join Summit Global Investments (“SGI”) this afternoon at the Nasdaq exchange in Times Square, New York City, when Dave Harden, CEO will ring the closing bell to celebrate the launch of the SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (ticker: DYTA).



Utah-based SGI is a $2 billion AUM RIA known for its Managed Risk Approach™ to mitigate investment risk and capture market returns. DYTA seeks to fully participate in rising equity markets, while reducing risk when fundamental and quantitative signals identify weakness within various asset classes or sectors.

Terry Norman, founder of Blue Tractor commented, “We were delighted to work with Dave Harden and his team at SGI, as well as the professionals at Nasdaq, The RBB Fund, U.S. Bank, GTS and SunStar Strategic to launch this exciting new ETF. SGI’s proprietary actively managed strategies dovetail perfectly with Blue Tractor’s Shielded Alpha® ETF wrapper.”

Blue Tractor’s Shielded Alpha® ETF structure is a "wrapper" that facilitates management of actively managed portfolio strategies within an ETF. Offering investors all the benefits of an ETF - lower trading costs, greater tax efficiency and intra-day trading liquidity - Blue Tractor’s proprietary ETF structure also safeguards an investment manager’s active portfolio management and trading strategy.

“We believe the Blue Tractor wrapper is ideal for DYTA’s Fund of Funds strategy,” said Harden, “Because our strategy invests in other ETFs, protecting allocation exposures was critical. The Shielded Alpha® model is also simple to navigate, which was very important for our team as a first time ETF issuer.”

The SGI Dynamic Tactical Allocation ETF is the first actively managed Fund of Funds ETF utilizing a semi-transparent wrapper. Additionally, the Blue Tractor wrapper’s flexible transparency feature perfectly aligns with a Fund of Fund manager looking to enter the ETF space, because investment managers choose when to operate their ETF as either essentially transparent or as semi-transparent, dictated by their own trading and portfolio management decisions.

“As the ETF marketplace continues to evolve, and private wealth managers who run proprietary allocation strategies of ETFs consider entering the market, we see this as a growing avenue for Blue Tractor,” added Norman.

About Blue Tractor Group



Based in New York City, Blue Tractor's SEC-approved semi-transparent Shielded Alpha® structure facilitates active fund management within an ETF wrapper, but while always fully protecting the portfolio manager's proprietary alpha strategy and trading execution. Currently the Blue Tractor wrapper is powering ETFs on both the Nasdaq and the NYSE. Learn more at bluetractorgroup.com.

About Summit Global Investments

Headquartered in Bountiful, Utah, SGI adheres to a disciplined, managed-risk, multi-factor investment process designed to find attractive investment opportunities. Over a full market cycle, SGI’s defensive strategies have historically limited downside risks and allowed for participation in market rallies. Ever mindful of the impact on their clients' assets, the combination of risk, return and impact is at the center of SGI’s Managed Risk Approach™. Learn more at sgiam.com.

