Ranger Guard Security Guard Service And Investigations Launches Security Guard Services In Houston, Texas

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Guard Security Guard Service and Investigations is pleased to announce the launch of its new security guard services in Houston, Texas. Ranger Guard Security Guard Service and Investigations is a Texas owned and operated security company in Houston Texas, that has recently launched to provide a diverse range of services, such as unarmed security, mobile patrol services, foot patrol services, and armed security to the people and businesses of Houston, Texas.

Ranger Guard Security Guard Service and Investigations utilizes its founder’s years of knowledge and experience as a Secret Service Agent to offer individuals and businesses a complete security solution. The company’s mission is to build long-lasting relationships with its clients and works with both the private and public sectors to offer reliable and trustworthy security and safety through its team of trained and experienced security guards.

Top Security Across Houston

The Ranger Guard Security Guard Service and Investigations team has been carefully chosen to best represent the company and protect its clients. Many of its security guards are former law enforcement officers or military veterans and are fully trained in defense tactics, anti-terrorism measures, and customer service.

When you require a security company in Houston Texas, Ranger Guard Security Guard Service and Investigations believe that the best approach is enforcement through reinforcement.

This method allows individuals to feel more confident and comfortable by viewing the guards as being approachable sources of information. This approach is also more likely to produce positive communication with witnesses and promote feelings of community and safety, while still effectively de-escalating volatile situations.

Additionally, the security company in Houston Texas’s team uses the latest and most advanced technology to monitor for accountability and patrol activity to provide their clients with precise information about how their security needs are being met.

Unarmed Security Officers

When many people think of security officers, they often assume they are always armed with a weapon, namely a gun.

Ranger Guard Security Guard Service and Investigations know that in many security situations, unarmed security guards from a trusted security company in Houston Texas can be the best option to keep an area safe and secure.

Unarmed security guards are not intimidating and are able to maintain high levels of security in difficult settings, such as crowd control at sporting events or concerts, without ruining the atmosphere or potentially worsening the situation.

Armed Security Officers

As a security company in Houston Texas, Ranger Guard Security Guard Service and Investigations offer armed security officers for high-risk and high-value protection in your business or facility.

The armed security officers that the company has selected have extensive security experience, the latest up-to-date firearms and security training, as well as knowledge of criminal law, and have actively demonstrated levels of sound judgment when dealing with high-stress situations.

The expert supervisory personnel at Ranger Guard Security Guard Service and Investigations make sure guards follow all rules and regulations to ensure customer service and safety are the company’s top priority.

Patrol Procedures

Efficient patrols are extremely important to maintain high levels of safety.

Ranger Guard Security Guard Service and Investigations diligently practice visible patrols, whether completed on foot on in a patrol car.

Patrols are monitored through technology, and patterns are random, making it almost impossible to identify a pattern that leaves an open opportunity for criminal activity.

More information

To find out more about Ranger Guard Security Guard Service and Investigations and to read further information on its team and services, such as unarmed security, mobile patrol services, foot patrol services, and armed security in Houston, Texas, please visit the website at https://rangerguard.net/.

