Latex Sealant Market to reach US$ 417.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Rising Environmental Concerns and Innovative Applications Drive the Growth of Latex Sealants: A Comprehensive Study of the Global Market Dynamics and Emerging Opportunities

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Latex Sealant Market:

Latex sealant is a cost-effective crack filler with a wide range of applications in the construction industry. In addition, sealant offers water resistance and elasticity. Thus, it is suitable for high moisture levels and weather fluctuation areas such as bathrooms, around windows, doors, and kitchens. Moreover, EVA latex offers flexible waterproof seals with high durability. This sealant does not undergo shrink or crack at severe weather conditions such as extreme hot temperature or freezing conditions. Furthermore, growing demand for sealant in assembling electronic components is likely to spur the global latex sealant market growth. For instance, China is one of the leading countries in the electronic industry across the globe. Thus, growing investments in emerging technologies such as IoT and 5G are expected to accelerate the growth of electronic industry which is further expected to increase demand for latex sealants.

Europe latex sealant market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rising disposable income and further growing commercial construction activities. In addition, European countries are concerning about the sustainable and green buildings. For instance, in October 2022 European Commission (EU) announced the EU’s Renovation Wave to enhance the energy performance of buildings.

Latex Sealant Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 273.7 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 5.43% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 417.8 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Type: EVA Latex Sealant, Acrylic Latex Sealant, Others

EVA Latex Sealant, Acrylic Latex Sealant, Others By Application: Residential building, Commercial Building, Others Companies covered: 3M, Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, ITW Polymers Sealants, H.B. Fuller Company, PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika, Bostik, Premier Building Solutions, Dow Growth Drivers: Boosting demand for sustainable buildings

Rising demand for latex sealant across the flooring application Restraints & Challenges: The side effects of VOC emission during the production process

Key Market Takeaways:

Global latex sealant market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.43% over the forecast period (2023-2030) throughout the globe.

Product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and research & development (R&D) activities to develop products are the key strategies adopted by players in the global latex sealant market

For instance, in June 2021, RPM International Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Carboline, acquired Dudick Inc., which provides high-performance flooring systems, tank linings, and high performance coatings. In addition, Carboline is a global manufacturer of linings, coatings, and fireproofing with offices and manufacturing facilities

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global latex sealant include 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ITW Polymers Sealants, H.B. Fuller Company, PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika, Bostik, Premier Building Solutions, and Dow

Market Segmentation:

Global Latex sealant Market, By Type: EVA Latex Sealant Acrylic Latex Sealant Others

Global Latex sealant Market, By Application: Residential Building Commercial Building Others

Global Latex sealant Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Sub-region: Middle East Africa



