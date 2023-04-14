Global Cosmetic Oil Market to Reach US$ 34.49 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Steady CAGR of 12.21% - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Asia Pacific Cosmetic Oil Market is Expected to Experience a CAGR of 5.8% Between 2023 and 2033, Propelled by Expanding Urbanization and the Growth of Corporate Culture. Moreover, the Market is Being Driven by Increased Pollution and the Prevalence of Skin Issues, Which Are Encouraging End-users to Adopt Cosmetic Oil Products.

The high awareness among end users around cosmetic oil usage and its application in beauty studios as a primer is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the different grades of oil for customized usage are also garnering market success.

The increased number of beauty studios increased per capita income, and new organic cosmetic product producers in the market are flourishing the sales of cosmetic oil. further

The high organic and natural composition in advanced cosmetic oil products such as serums, oil, lotions, and hair creams is propelling the market growth.

The increased air pollution and its effect on the body and hair is also pushing end-users to adopt preventive measures. These preventive measures involve new properties such as anti-aging, and anti-wrinkle properties.

The companies running different social media campaigns are also flourishing the concept of natural oil in cosmetic products, which in turn helping the market to gain traction.

Key Points

The United States market leads the cosmetic oil market in terms of market share in North America. North America also leads in terms of market share. The growth in this region is promoted by an increased number of working professionals, rising awareness around hair care, and customizable products.

The United Kingdom’s cosmetic oil market is another significant market from Europe region. Europe holds the presence of beauty and personal care business giants.

China cosmetic oil market is anticipated to thrive at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to high urbanization and increasing pollution levels. Asia-Pacific region thrives at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2033.

The vegetable oil source type segment is leading the segment as it holds a significant market share. It's due to its easy availability, affordable rate, and multi-purpose usage.

Based on the application, the hair care segment leads as it held a leading global share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the rising effect of air pollution on hair along with the increasing awareness around scalp nutrition among young people.



Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors work on introducing customized oil that targets specific problems. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel.

The key players in the market are Vcos Cosmetics Pvt Ltd , SOPHIM , Bramble Berry , Aroma Foundry , Uncle Harry's Natural Products , Botanic Choice , Making Cosmetics Inc. , A.G. Industries , AOT Organic Products , Marnys and others.

Recent Market Developments:

A.G. Industries has introduced custom formulations & private-label manufacturing that targets wholesalers and individual customers as well.

AOT Organic Products has introduced its long range of cosmetic oils with different mixtures. The company claims these oils to be ecologically and sustainably balanced.

Cosmetic Oil Market: Segmentation

By Source:

Mineral Oil

Vegetable Oil

By Application:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Lip Care

Others

By Type:

Olive

Almond

Coconut

Essential

Others



By Industry Vertical:

Chemical and Petrochemical

Oil and Gas

Energy & Power

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Key Regions Covered:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

The Middle East Asia

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Cosmetic Oil Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends (TOC Continue...)

