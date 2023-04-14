Europe Big Data and Business Analytics

The increasing adoption of big data analytics in supply chain management drives the big data analytics market growth in Europe.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Europe Big Data and Business Analytics Market to Reach USD 105.82 Billion by 2027 | Top Players such as - AWS, HPE & Tibco." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The Europe big data and business analytics market size was valued at USD 44.21 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 105.82 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Growing adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, rise in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among SMEs, and multiple benefits provided by big data and business analytics solutions augment the growth of the Europe big data and business analytics. Emerging trends such as social media analytics and increase in need to gain insights for business planning usher new opportunities for the market players in the near future.

The Europe big data and business analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, analytics tools, application, end user, and country. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into hardware, software, and services. Depending on deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. As per analytics tools, it is categorized into dashboard & data visualization, data mining & warehousing, self-service tools, reporting, and others.

The applications covered in the study include customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, spatial analytics, workforce analytics, risk & credit analytics, and transportation analytics. As per end user, the market is segregated into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government, energy & utilities, transportation, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, education, and others.

By component, the service segment is expected to garner a significant share during the forecast period. Rise in number of data centers in this region and growth in demand of consulting services is opportunistic for the Europe big data and business analytics market. However, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in need big data analytics service for gaining meaningful insights form the data which is generated in an organization.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the Europe big data and business analytics market, owing to its high data transfer speed and security features. Nevertheless, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to rise in adoption of cloud services across various industries.

Country wise, it is analyzed across UK, Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The key players profiled in the Europe big data and business analytics market analysis are Amazon Web Services, Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Teradata Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● Europe has been amongst the worst impacted regions due to Covid-19. Therefore, major industries in Europe have been affected. However, the software firms including the big data and business analytics market have adapted certain changes to continue amid the crisis.

● The demand for big data analytics has been increased from end-use sectors such as hospital, education, and retail and e-commerce. However, clients from manufacturing and oil & gas sectors are likely to hold back their spending for related projects.

● The firms have adopted the remote working system, on the other hand, to continue their businesses, and offer services to the customers.

