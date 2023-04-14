Network Management Solutions

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Network Management Solutions Market to Reach USD 18 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as- Huawei, Juniper and Kaseya." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global network management solutions market size was valued at USD 7.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in SDN across enterprises and rise in demand for network security have boosted the growth of the global network management solutions market. The Covid-19 outbreak severely impacted the market as several industries were exposed the vulnerability, especially those who were dependent on China for raw materials and finished goods.

The network management solutions market is segmented into by component, by deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By deployment mode, it is segregated into cloud and on-premises. By industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government, retail, transportation & logistics, others. By enterprise size it is categorized into small to medium enterprise and large-scale enterprise. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global network management solutions market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Key market players in Network Management Solutions Industry CA Technology, Cisco, Cubro Network Visibility, Ericsson, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Kaseya Co. Ltd., Live Action, Manage Engine, Micro Focus, NETSCOUT Systems, Nokia, Pasessler, Progress, and Zoho Corporation. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which propel growth of the Network Management Solutions Industry globally.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The Covid-19 outbreak severely impacted the market as several industries were exposed the vulnerability, especially those who were dependent on China for raw materials and finished goods.

● The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and affected the global economy due to shutdown of manufacturing and production across the world.

