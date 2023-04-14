Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Procedures Drives the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market | CAGR of 10.7% - 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Aesthetic Devices Market refers to the industry that develops and sells equipment and devices used in non-invasive or minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. These procedures are meant to enhance or improve the appearance of the skin or body, such as reducing wrinkles or removing unwanted hair. The market includes a wide range of products, including laser and light-based devices, radiofrequency devices, and injectable products. The market has grown significantly in recent years as more people seek out these types of treatments.

The medical aesthetic devices market was valued at $13.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $38.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical aesthetics are used to treat and improve a person's aesthetic look by addressing issues such skin laxity, excess fat, cellulite, scars, moles, wrinkles, undesired hair, liver spots, spider veins, and skin discoloration, among others. Dermatology, dental & maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery are all traditionally included. Aesthetic medicine includes both surgical and non-surgical techniques, and a combination of both can be utilized to improve a person's physical appearance. Aesthetic devices are utilized to correct deformities caused by accidents, trauma, and other congenital illnesses (particularly implants).

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/892

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The global economic recession, decline in product demand, and temporary closure of most of the beauty centers affected the medical aesthetic devices market, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

However, the market is anticipated to recoup really soon.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/892?reqfor=covid

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Laser and Light-Based Devices: These devices use laser or light energy to target specific areas of the skin, such as hair follicles or pigmented spots.

Radiofrequency Devices: These devices use radiofrequency energy to heat the deeper layers of the skin, stimulating collagen production and tightening the skin.

Injectables: These are products that are injected into the skin to fill in wrinkles or add volume to certain areas, such as dermal fillers or Botox.

Microdermabrasion Devices: These devices use fine crystals or a diamond tip to remove the top layer of dead skin cells, revealing smoother, more youthful-looking skin.

Body Contouring Devices: These devices use various technologies to reduce the appearance of cellulite, tighten loose skin, or eliminate unwanted fat.

Others: This includes other devices or treatments that may be used for specific purposes, such as acne treatment or scar reduction.

𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Demographics: As the population ages, there is an increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures to address age-related concerns, such as wrinkles and sagging skin.

Technological advancements: The development of new technologies and devices that are more effective, efficient, and less invasive can drive demand for medical aesthetic devices.

Disposable income: The disposable income of individuals can impact demand for medical aesthetic devices. As incomes rise, more people may be able to afford these types of treatments.

Consumer awareness: The awareness and acceptance of non-invasive cosmetic procedures are increasing, which can lead to more people seeking out these types of treatments.

Regulations: Regulations surrounding the use of medical aesthetic devices can impact the market. Tighter regulations can limit the availability or increase the cost of these devices.

Competitive landscape: The level of competition among manufacturers and suppliers of medical aesthetic devices can impact market growth and innovation.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/892

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Johnson & Johnson

LUMENIS LTD

MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA

Hologic, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Allergan plc

Sientra Inc

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

SYNERON MEDICAL LTD

VALEANT PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL, INC

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Cluster Headache Market

Fluid Management Devices Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.