Elite Auctions Announces No-Reserve Auction of $3.779M, 16,000 Sq-Ft Riverfront Mansion in Johns Creek, GA, April 29

The mansion and two-acre property includes two separate apartments, and views of the Chattahoochee River from almost every room.
This is an extraordinary luxury home, in a highly-coveted location in Johns Creek, overlooking the beautiful Chattahoochee River...quite simply, this property is the stuff that dreams are made of”
— RANDY HADDAWAY, FOUNDER & CEO, ELITE AUCTIONS
NAPLES, FL, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ELITE AUCTIONS, a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, announced the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential, commercial, and undeveloped real estate listings selling to the highest bidder.
Being offered for auction without reserve April 29 at 11 a.m. is 125 Wood River Ct, located in Johns Creek, GA, a private residence built in 1993 boasting stunning river views, beautiful landscaping and hardscaping, and two independent apartments for guests or staff.
The Nantucket-style mansion is currently listed at $3,779,999 according to publicly-available real estate data sources.
Commenting on the announcement, Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions said, “This is an extraordinary luxury home, in a highly-coveted location in Johns Creek, overlooking the beautiful Chattahoochee River...quite simply, this property is the stuff that dreams are made of.”
According to the property listing information on the MLS, the 16,000 sq ft mansion on two acres includes six bedrooms, 12 total baths, sunroom
and office with views of the river, and is a “dream oasis for family living, top-rated schools, and exceptional entertaining.”
Haddaway adds that any potential buyer of luxury real estate in the Atlanta area would be hard pressed to find a comparable home in such a sought-after location.
“A home of this caliber is rare, and a home on a two-acre piece of prime riverfront real estate just under 20 miles from the heart of Atlanta being offered at auction without reserve is rarer still. This opportunity has already been announced to the world of luxury real estate buyers, and for anyone wanting to take a look before it’s sold, time is running out.”
125 Wood River Ct is available for public and private previews weekends from 1-4 p.m. now until the auction, with a final preview scheduled for Friday, April 28. To pre-register to bid, or to schedule a preview, call 844-94-ELITE or email bid@eliteauctions.com.
The auction will be held on site at the property, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. local time, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Remote bids will be accepted by phone. Broker participation is encouraged.
About ELITE AUCTIONS
Elite Auctions is a premier auction company that offers a unique and effective way to buy and sell luxury real estate. With years of experience and a team of seasoned professionals, Elite Auctions has established itself as a leader in the industry, providing exceptional service and results to its clients.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.