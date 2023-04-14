Altenew Celebrates 9 Years of Passion and Creativity for Paper Crafting
Altenew's CEO Nabil demonstrates how the Warehouse Team processes and packs every customer's order with passion and dedication to service
Altenew's story of innovation and inspiration is nine years in the making, and they're celebrating it with exciting events, blog hops, deals, and more.
We hope you will join us on this creative adventure. With gratitude - Altenew”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, the popular online crafting store, is commemorating its 9th anniversary by offering exciting deals and events for its customers. The celebration includes massive giveaways, engaging blog hops, a free online class, a treasure hunt, new products, and free personalized stamps, among other things. The week-long celebration, full of inspiration-packed videos and content, also features a special appearance from paper crafting icon Jennifer Mcguire, who will host one of the many paper crafting live events, together with their customers' favorite faces from the Leadership and Design Team.
This year marks a significant milestone for the company, as they have been pushing beyond creative boundaries to provide original and innovative products to foster creativity and ease among crafters. Indeed, 2023 is remarkable for this company, as it has released many new products that have thrilled the crafting community. The most special one is the Altenew Stampwheel, a multi-purpose stamping tool that renders most bulky craft accessories obsolete, thanks to its versatile use. Now, crafters don't have to constantly use washi tape to hold down their stencils or struggle to build wreaths, mirrored images, and more with the Stampwheel.
However, that's only part of this New York company released this year. They have also pursued even more growth by constantly improving their monthly subscriptions, even launching their first-ever hot foil plate subscription kit, the Spark Joy, and a stencil and stamp kit called Dynamic Duo. These new kits are sure to be another favorite among their loyal customers. In fact, they also launched the Ultimate Subscription Plan, making it easier for crafters to access monthly inspiration with just one purchase.
Customers expect a lot from this creative company, which never seems to run out of fresh and exciting ideas. Alongside their new releases, Altenew also presented a new product category called Ensembles, adding to their stash of products spanning over 90 categories. With every new addition, their goal is to make crafters' shopping more convenient, so they can focus more on their process of creating and inspiring.
"We are thrilled to announce that Altenew is approaching its 9th anniversary! We feel so thankful to be a part of this amazing community of crafters and artists and are excited to see it continue to grow,” - Altenew’s Vice President of Product Development Jennifer Rzasa, upon reflection of the company’s growth over the years.,
She further adds, “We have many exciting releases, projects, and more in the works for the upcoming year, and are committed to inspiring and educating others to help grow their skills. We hope you will join us on this creative adventure. With gratitude - Altenew"
Included in their list of festive anniversary activities is Altenew's revered 5-day blog hop with their talented pool of designers from all around the globe. This company has always been known for its diversity and inclusivity, with team members coming from different parts of the world - the United States, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, Chile, and Canada. The anniversary blog hop will showcase the incredible work of their Design Team - the cardmakers, scrapbookers, journalers, and crafters who have made the company what it is today.
As part of the celebration, Altenew also offers exclusive product discounts, free shipping promotions, and free gift deals, encouraging craft enthusiasts to explore the company's versatile offerings and celebrate its achievements over the years. The company will also release another one of its rare and unique 8x10.5 stamp sets, adding to the list of crafty merchandise on customers’ must-have items.
As if that wasn't enough, this company with a big heart for community service also included a special Card Drive that celebrates parents, alongside a donation to the Food Bank of Central New York of $1 with every order of specific products. This is only one of the numerous support they give to charities and organizations, such as the Zakat Foundation of America and Dreaming Zebra Foundation.
Overall, the events and activities surrounding this company's anniversary promise to be a remarkable tribute to Altenew's legacy as it continues its mission of fostering creativity, kindness, and positivity in the crafting world.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
