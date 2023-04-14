Cardamom Oil Market is Anticipated to Hit 869 USD Million by 2027
The cardamom oil market will grow at a high CAGR of 8.31% by Forecast 2027NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global cardamom oil market is estimated to reach 869 USD million, with a CAGR of around 8.31% from 2020 to 2027 (forecast period). The report examines the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global cardamom oil market and offers a concise estimation of the predicted volatility of demand during the forecast period.
Cardamom oil is extracted from dried cardamom using a steam distillation procedure used in different applications such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, fragrances in soaps and perfumes, etc. Cardamom oil extract contains various basic components such as pinene, methyl eugenol, sabinene, geraniol, myrcene, nerol, linalyl acetate, phellandrene, citronellol, linalool, limonene, a-terpineol acetate, 1, 8-cineole, terpineol, a-terpineol, p-cymene, terpinene-4-oil, terpinolene, and trans-nerolidol. There is a significant increase in demand for cardamom oil due to its various health, skin, and hair benefits. It is commonly used in aromatherapy.
Market Dynamics
The market for cardamom oil has been rising with increasing consumer awareness of cardamom oil's health benefits, and its increasing use in personal care products is also promoting the market growth. The increased popularity of essential oil will boost cardamom oil sales, and by 2021, cardamom oil sales will hit 4.307 tons with CAGR of 6.74%. Guatemala is the largest producer of cardamom oil, and it is anticipated that the market for cardamom oil will rise by 6.02% during the period 2016-2021. After Guatemala, India is the largest producer of cardamom oil and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.99% over the same period.
The market for cardamom oil is powered by factors such as rising demand for natural flavorings and food coloring agents. The increase in demand from various downstream markets, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and home care, is driving the growth of the cardamom oil industry.
Market Segmentation
The global market for cardamom oil market has been segmented by type, applications, and distribution channels.
By type, the global market for cardamom oil market has been segmented into Elettaria cardamom oil and Amomum cardamom oil. Elettaria cardamom is also known as true cardamom or green cardamom. Amomum cardamom is known as Kravan or black cardamom which is broadly used in cooking
By application, the global market for cardamom oil market has been segmented into food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical, and others. The pharmaceutical segments are expected to have potential market share in terms of value, followed by the cosmetic and personal care segment. The pharmaceutical application of cardamom oil is growing faster than other applications with CAGR of 6.8%.
By distribution, the global market for cardamom oil market has been segmented into direct and indirect sales channels. Indirect sales are further sub-segmented into modern trade, departmental store, E-Commerce, specialty stores, drug stores, and others.
Regional Analysis
Regionally, the global market for cardamom oil market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.
The Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the cardamom oil market as it is the largest producer of cardamom, as well as the health and personal care benefits of cardamom oil will boost its demand in the near future. In the Asia Pacific region, India and its neighbouring countries are projected to be one of the primary consumers of cardamom oil.
Cardamom oil is one of the best flavoring agents, growing demand for cardamom oil in the bakery, and other culinary items are expected to improve the cardamom oil market in North America and Europe.
Its use in aromatherapy is growing, and other such properties will boost the growth of the market for cardamom oil in the Middle East and Africa.
Key Players
The prominent market players identified by MRFR in the global cardamom oil market are Nelixia, IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., Green Fields Oil Factory, Aromaaz Internationa, Aksuvital, Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd, Shiv Sales Corporation, Natures Natural India, Piping Rock Health Products Llc, and Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd
