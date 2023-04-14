E-Commerce Logistics Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 1264 Billion Valuation by 2030, Expanding at an 14.86% CAGR
E-Commerce Logistics Market is Projected to Reach USD 1264 Bn by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 14.86%NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview
E-Commerce Logistics Market Size was valued at USD 286.45 billion in 2021. The E-Commerce Logistics Market industry is projected to grow to USD 1264 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.86% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).
Market Dynamics
The primary drivers for the expansion of the e-commerce logistics market have been the expanded enterprises globally and the quick delivery services. The market is supported to grow even more by the larger base of businesses developing innovative technology for getting products to end users. Customers are more inclined to choose things these days that will be delivered right to their doorsteps, which has further improved the supply chain. Also, the expansion of E-commerce logistics has been accelerated by the expansion of international trade and e-commerce. A greater quantity of items is being imported and exported as a result of the rapid global development of nations. As a result, e-commerce has increased the frequency of logistics for decades.
Get Free Sample PDF Brochure of E-Commerce Logistics Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10839
Market Segmentation
The E-Commerce Logistics Market segmentation is based on warehouse and transportation. Considering the service type, the transportation segment accounts for the larger market share owing to a large number of mega centers and delivery hubs operating in the segments.
The E-Commerce Logistics Market segmentation is based on international and domestic operational areas. The domestic segment has accounted for the largest market share.
Regional Analysis
The North American E-Commerce Logistics Market, which was the second-fastest-growing market in 2021, is anticipated to continue to expand steadily. The numerous players present in the e-commerce logistics business are to blame for this. Considering the developed nations of the European market, such as Germany's and France's E-commerce logistics markets, recent technology advancements have led to a discernible increase in the overall development of the E-commerce logistics business. Moreover, one of the main factors promoting growth for the E-logistics market is the emergence of E-commerce websites in the area coupled with inexpensive shipping. The increasing sales of foreign items imported from different nations throughout the world have favorably impacted the region's development.
Due to the availability of new e-commerce solutions and advanced technological development projects, Europe's E-Commerce Logistics Market holds the second-largest market share after Asia Pacific. Also, the UK E-Commerce Logistics Market had the quickest rate of growth in the European region, while the Germany E-Commerce Logistics Market had the largest market share. The E-logistics market, however, has been further negatively impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. which is attempting to bounce back from the blow. The E-logistics business has struggled with issues like the rising cost of transportation and a lack of management at the highest levels. Even yet, there are plenty of prospects in the E-logistics sector for those that use the right tactics.
A significant region for the E-commerce logistics sector has also been the Asia Pacific market. When compared to other regions, the Asia-Pacific E-commerce logistics market has experienced the highest growth. Due to the ongoing expansion in the demand for commodities, developed countries all over the world have continuously improved their import and export capacities. Furthermore, the demand for E-logistics systems has increased as a result of innovation and technology. The E-logistics market has experienced increased profitability as a result of expanding online sales and the use of cutting-edge AI-based technology. Moreover, the expanded growth of logistics systems has been greatly aided by continuing foreign investment and rising urbanization. The majority of progress in a variety of industries, including agriculture, autos, and the metal industry, has occurred in large regional nations like China, India, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and China. These sectors create goods that are then exported to markets where the logistics industry serves as the hub of the transportation networks. These are the main elements that make the Asia Pacific region the largest market for e-commerce logistics.
Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on E-Commerce Logistics Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/e-commerce-logistics-market-10839
Competitive Analysis
The major players of the market are DHL International, Gati Limited, Fedex Corp., Aramex International, Kenco Group, Ceva Holdings, United Parcel Services, XPO Logistics, Clipper Logis.
Discover More Research Reports on Consumer and Retail Industry by Market Research Future:
Glass Bottles and Jars Decoration Market Research Report: Information by Type (COlored/Coated Glass, Etched Glass, and Laminated Glass), Process (Screen Printing, Lacquering, and Frosting), Application (Food, Spirits, and Non-Alcoholic Beverages), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) —Forecast till 2030
Refrigerated Display Cases Market Research Report: Information By Type (Plug-In, Semi Plug-In, Remote), By Design (Vertical, Horizontal, Hybrid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030
Contact:
Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, NY 10013
United States of America
+1 628 258 0071 (US)
+44 2035 002 764 (UK)
Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 9595392885
email us here