Galectin Inhibitors Drugs Companies Clinical Trials Insight 2023

The galectin family of proteins has emerged as a viable therapeutic target for multiple indications, supported by years of study elaborating on their functions in the development of various disorders. Galectins have a role in many biological processes and large volumes of research papers with results describing their biology and role in different disease have been published in the past years, which have been increasing exponentially every year, especially in the last two decades. Research on these intriguing proteins in pathological conditions, including cancer, fibrosis, and inflammation, has seen a burst in recent years. As a result, galectins are now widely acknowledged to be a promising class of proteins for developing therapeutic interventions.

Galectins have a carbohydrate-binding domain that helps in interacting with the galactose moieties found on glycoproteins, which themselves have a role in cellular communication, cell recognition and other processes. It is therefore understandable that galectins are involved in a wide range of biological functions given how central are interactions between glycoproteins and cells for the functioning of the tissues and the body. The knowledge of galectin biology and pathology has been maturing thanks to investigations using galectins as targets for the treatment of diseases, and these studies have suggested that targeting galectins may have a beneficial impact on disease progression in a number of diseases.

Galectins are ordinarily expressed at very minimal levels but are dramatically upregulated in disease states like cancer, inflammation, and fibrosis, which serves as one of the main causes of these diseases. Therefore, a method to reduce expression that does not interfere with conventional operation may be successful. Inhibition of galectins using molecules has thus emerged as a great way to achieve this. Some inhibitors are now in clinical and developmental phases, while a few are being evaluated in clinical trials.

The drug pipelines for galectin-targeting modalities is currently in infancy and is dominated by some biotechnology companies that are working on galectin-targeted therapies; however, similar projects at major pharmaceutical companies are either nonexistent or in the early stages and have not yet being announced in the public. A probable reason for this is that there is no solid proof of the effectiveness of these drugs in treating a human disease. Though research has made it abundantly evident that galectin proteins play a range of roles in different diseases, especially cancer, and are expressed more frequently in the majority of diseases, key market players are yet to recognize this and it is believed that when this happens, there will be a rise in the developmental activities for galectin inhibitors.

There has been a thorough assessment of the significance of galectins for tumor cell invasion and metastasis. Different galectin proteins, in particular galectin-1 and galectin-3, have been shown to express themselves much more strongly in cancer cells and to have a role in the pathophysiology of tumor growth. Therefore, galectin inhibition has the possibility to be crucial in the developing field of cancer immunotherapy. Taking this into account, some drug candidates have been developed that can target the galectins in cancers. GB1211 is a candidate in Galecto’s pipeline that is being evaluated in non-small cell lung cancer in a phase II GALLANT-1 trial and in melanoma head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in a phase II IIT trial. The drug is an oral inhibitor of the galectin-3, which has shown promise in modifying the tumor microenvironment and reversing the drug resistance brought in by the activity of galectin-3.

GB1211 is also being clinically assessed in liver fibrosis. Likewise, many other galectin inhibitors are also being evaluated in different liver diseases. For various reasons, research and development of galectin inhibitors has largely focused on non-cancer indications as can be understood from the pipelines of the players involved in developing drugs against the protein. This can partly be because of the fierce competition in the market for cancer therapeutics. However, novel and more efficient drugs can easily overcome this for their use in treating cancers.

The market for galectin inhibitors is still in initial phases and is yet to be established in the global pharmaceutical industry. As mentioned above, biotechnology companies like Galectin Therapeutics, Bioxytran and Galecto are dominating the development of drugs against galectins. A majority of drugs are being created to target the galectin-3, which has been implicated in many different diseases. It is anticipated that when the potential of galectin inhibition is recognized, the development and clinical activities will see an exponential rise, giving a boost to the galectin inhibitors market.

Contact: Neeraj Chawla neeraj@kuickresearch.com https://www.kuickresearch.com