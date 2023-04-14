Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Minister Bennett to highlight Budget 2023 and announce funding to support people across Canada at risk of substance use-related harms and overdose/

LONDON, ON, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will highlight Budget 2023 and announce funding to improve the health outcomes of people who use substances across Canada.

Minister Bennett will be joined by Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre and by Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West.

 There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement. 

Date
April 14, 2023

Time
9:30 a.m (EDT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Western University
Physics and Astronomy Building
1151 Richmond Street
London, Ontario

Media may also join by Zoom: 
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/63922955856
 Passcode: 264788

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

