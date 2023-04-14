Submit Release
Life Time to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 25, 2023

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") LTH today announced that its financial results for first quarter 2023 will be released before market open on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

How to Participate

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)
  • U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-451-6152
  • International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0879
  • Webcast: LTH 1Q 2023

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at https://ir.lifetime.life.

Replay Information

A recorded replay of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET the same day through May 9, 2023, and may be accessed as follows:

  • Online: https://ir.lifetime.life
  • U.S. replay number: 1-844-512-2921
  • International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
  • Replay ID: 1373 8036

About Life Time®
Life Time LTH empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 34,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-april-25-2023-301797544.html

SOURCE Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.

