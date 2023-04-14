Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- INVITATION TO THE MEDIA - Olymel - Announcement of the decision to close a plant/

ST-HYACINTHE, QC, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are invited to an Olymel press conference:

When: 

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.


Where:   

Olymel Head Office

Entrance at 2260 avenue Pratte

St-Hyacinthe


Who: 

Yanick Gervais, President and CEO of Olymel

Paul Beauchamp, 1st Vice-President

Louis Banville, Vice-President, Human Resources


What:

Announcement of the decision to close a plant in the fresh pork sector

 

Please confirm your presence on site or in virtual mode beforehand.

Upon receipt of confirmation of your attendance, an access code will be sent to you to participate virtually.

Confirmation of your presence in person or in virtual mode:

Richard Vigneault
rvigneau@videotron.ca
Cell. : (514) 497-1385

