/R E P E A T -- INVITATION TO THE MEDIA - Olymel - Announcement of the decision to close a plant/

ST-HYACINTHE, QC, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are invited to an Olymel press conference:
When:
Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
Where:
Olymel Head Office
Entrance at 2260 avenue Pratte
St-Hyacinthe
Who:
Yanick Gervais, President and CEO of Olymel
Paul Beauchamp, 1st Vice-President
Louis Banville, Vice-President, Human Resources
What:
Announcement of the decision to close a plant in the fresh pork sector
Please confirm your presence on site or in virtual mode beforehand.
Upon receipt of confirmation of your attendance, an access code will be sent to you to participate virtually.
Confirmation of your presence in person or in virtual mode:
Richard Vigneault :
rvigneau@videotron.ca
Cell. : (514) 497-1385
SOURCE Olymel l.p.View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c4030.html
