Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution for April 2023

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - PMB Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0300 per unit ($0.3600 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0330 per unit ($0.3690 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of April 2023. The distribution will be paid on or before May 19, 2023 to unitholders of record as at April 28, 2023.

SOURCE Picton Mahoney Asset Management

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c3991.html

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


