Numinus Launches New Website to Enhance its Client Experience

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") NUMI NUMIF, a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has launched a new client website at www.numinus.com as part of its branding strategy to align all wellness clinics under the Numinus brand.

"Our new website serves as a key connection point to our brand and an extension of our in-clinic services, further supporting our clients throughout their journey with Numinus.Our clients' wellbeing is our number one priority, and an enhanced digital experience, including easier navigation and more efficient appointment booking tools, should allow us to provide greater support to our clients and other people seeking new mental health treatments," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO, Numinus. "This initiative is the next major step towards offering more robust online support tools for clients and the sector, and brings us closer to meeting our goal of creating a secure and superior way for our community to connect, learn and heal."

The new Numinus website features enhanced navigation, which may help clients seeking mental wellness services find treatments specific to their needs, indications, and locations more easily. Its advanced functionality can allow for a faster and more effective process in connecting clients with the people and treatments to support their path forward. Supported by leading technology and tools, it utilizes geo-location technology to ensure that services offered to clients within each region accurately reflect those services which are or may be available to them where they reside. This functionality is of key importance as Numinus believes the timelines for future regulatory approvals for MDMA-assisted therapy and psilocybin-assisted therapy may vary between the jurisdictions where Numinus currently operates clinics.

This new website completes the digital rebranding effort by Numinus, as all digital assets will now reflect the Numinus brand. All former clinic-specific websites (and sub-brands) have been retired and users of those sites will now be redirected to www.numinus.com.

Numinus is in the process of investing in its digital service platform, with a view to providing technology-enabled practitioner training, client booking, and patient support tools, as a foundation for continued clinic and service expansion. The Company expects its digital platform could become a key driver of growth as it pursues industry partnerships and expands its psychedelic-assisted therapy practitioner training programs.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness NUMI helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

