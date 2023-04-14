D-Wave Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,524 in the last 365 days.
Q4 revenue up 41% over Q3
Number of commercial customers increased by 18% to 67 during fiscal 2022
Closes $50 million four-year term loan
D-Wave Quantum Inc., QBTS ("D-Wave" or the "Company") a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only commercial provider building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
"We believe our fourth quarter and 2022 year-end results reflect a clear signal: companies are rapidly embracing today's quantum technology solutions to drive competitive advantage, now. In this complex economic environment, business leaders are actively looking for ways to improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, fuel innovation, and increase revenue. We believe that near-term quantum and quantum-hybrid applications are critical for navigating this complexity by helping solve businesses' most difficult computational problems. Our revenue metrics reflect increasing quantum adoption, which accelerated growth of our business and drove a 41% increase in Q3 to Q4 sequential revenue growth," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. "Sixty-seven commercial customers used D-Wave solutions in 2022, and we now count more than two dozen of the Forbes Global 2000 as customers, as an increasing number of companies turn to quantum computing to solve complex business problems ranging from customer loyalty to supply chain logistics to e-commerce optimization. Beyond our continued commercial traction, we're driving ongoing innovation and advancement of our product portfolio, most recently introducing new offerings that help customers harness quantum to accelerate artificial intelligence and machine learning efforts. We're seeing accelerating momentum across all facets of our business. Finally, we are pleased to announce the closing of a $50 million four-year term loan."
Recent Commercial / Business Highlights
Recent Technical Highlights
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights
We are providing non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA as we believe these metrics improve investors' ability to evaluate our underlying performance. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies.
Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
D-Wave ended the year with $7.1 million in cash and subsequently raised $15.7M under the Lincoln Park Equity Line of Credit during the months of January and February. As previously disclosed, D-Wave entered into a common stock purchase agreement (Equity Line of Credit or "ELOC") with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("Lincoln Park") on June 16, 2022, wherein the Company has the right, but not the obligation, to issue and sell up to $150 million of shares of its common stock to Lincoln Park, subject to certain limitations and satisfaction of certain conditions, over a 3-year period. Since the agreement was entered into, D-Wave has raised approximately $20 million under the ELOC. On February 13, 2023, D-Wave filed a related Form S-1 Registration Statement.
On April 13, 2023, D-Wave entered into a $50 million four-year term loan agreement with PSPIB Unitas Investments II Inc., an affiliate of PSP Investments. The initial advance under the term loan is $15 million with second and third advances of $15 million and $20 million respectively, subject to certain terms and conditions.
Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook
We provide the financial guidance below based on current market conditions and expectations. Our guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors described below. Based on information available as of April 13, 2023, guidance for the full year 2023 is as follows:
Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call
In conjunction with this announcement, D-Wave will host a conference call on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss such financial results and its business outlook. The live dial-in number is 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international), conference ID code 13738032. A live webcast and subsequent replay of the call will also be available on the "Investors" page of the Company's website at: http://ir.dwavesys.com/.
About D-Wave Quantum Inc.
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology is being used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. Each of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating expenses is a financial measure that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that this measure provides investors an additional meaningful method to evaluate certain aspects of such results period over period. Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP Gross Profit less non-cash stock-based compensation expense. We use non-GAAP gross profit to measure, understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP Gross Margin less non-cash stock-based compensation expense. We use non-GAAP gross margin to measure, understand and evaluate our core business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, remeasurements of liability-classified warrants, and other nonrecurring nonoperating income and expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our business, excluding specifically identified items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our recurring operations. Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses before depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted operating expenses to measure our operating expenses, excluding items we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our presentation of non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For a reconciliation of each of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating expenses to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, please refer to the reconciliations below.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, which are subject to a number of risks. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company's future growth and innovations; the increased adoption of quantum computing solutions and expansion of related market opportunities and use cases and our customer base; our Advantage2™ experimental prototype; and our expectations relating to revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year 2023. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, our ability to expand our customer base and the customer adoption of our solutions, and the uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Registration Statement, as well as factors associated with companies, such as D-Wave, that are engaged in the business of quantum computing, including anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges in those businesses and in the markets in which they operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; risks related to the performance of our business and the timing of expected business or financial milestones; unanticipated technological or project development challenges, including with respect to the cost and/or timing thereof; the performance of our products; the effects of competition on our business; the risk that we will need to raise additional capital to execute our business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that we may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that we are unable to secure or protect our intellectual property; volatility in the price of our securities; and the risk that our securities will not maintain the listing on the NYSE. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements contained in this press release prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In addition, you are cautioned that past performance may not be indicative of future results. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements in making an investment decision or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by any person we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
|
D-Wave Quantum Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
7,065
|
|
|
$
|
9,483
|
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
|
757
|
|
|
|
421
|
|
Receivable research incentives
|
|
264
|
|
|
|
4,774
|
|
Inventories
|
|
2,196
|
|
|
|
2,114
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
3,643
|
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
Deferred offering costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,250
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
13,925
|
|
|
|
19,158
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
2,294
|
|
|
|
3,249
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
9,133
|
|
|
|
8,578
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
1,351
|
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
26,947
|
|
|
$
|
32,610
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$
|
3,756
|
|
|
$
|
2,109
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
6,687
|
|
|
|
3,614
|
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
1,533
|
|
|
|
1,687
|
|
Loans payable, net, current
|
|
1,671
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
|
1,781
|
|
|
|
2,665
|
|
Promissory notes - related party
|
|
420
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
15,848
|
|
|
|
10,295
|
|
Warrant liabilities
|
|
1,892
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
7,301
|
|
|
|
6,990
|
|
Loans payable, net, noncurrent
|
|
8,069
|
|
|
|
12,233
|
|
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
33,119
|
|
|
$
|
29,590
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' (deficit) equity:
|
|
|
|
Non-redeemable convertible preferred stock, no par value; nil shares and 122,564,333
shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; nil
shares and 122,564,333 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively.
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
189,881
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 675,000,000 shares and unlimited shares
authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 113,335,532
shares and 2,817,498 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively.
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
381,274
|
|
|
|
148,850
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(377,055
|
)
|
|
|
(325,268
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(10,402
|
)
|
|
|
(10,443
|
)
|
Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
|
|
(6,172
|
)
|
|
|
3,020
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
26,947
|
|
|
$
|
32,610
|
|
D-Wave Quantum Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|
|
Year ended December 31,
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
$
|
7,173
|
|
|
$
|
6,279
|
|
|
$
|
5,160
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
2,923
|
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
|
915
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
4,250
|
|
|
|
4,529
|
|
|
|
4,245
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
32,101
|
|
|
|
25,401
|
|
|
|
20,411
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
21,539
|
|
|
|
11,897
|
|
|
|
11,587
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
10,068
|
|
|
|
6,179
|
|
|
|
3,714
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
63,708
|
|
|
|
43,477
|
|
|
|
35,712
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(59,458
|
)
|
|
|
(38,948
|
)
|
|
|
(31,467
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(4,633
|
)
|
|
|
(1,728
|
)
|
|
|
(5,257
|
)
|
Government assistance
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,167
|
|
|
|
12,027
|
|
Non-cash interest income on SIF
|
|
5,673
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on debt extinguishment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,873
|
|
Gain on settlement of warrant liability
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,836
|
|
Gain on investment in marketable securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,163
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
6,173
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Lincoln Park Purchase Agreement issuance costs
|
|
(629
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
1,345
|
|
|
|
801
|
|
|
|
2,969
|
|
Total other income, net
|
|
7,929
|
|
|
|
7,403
|
|
|
|
21,448
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(51,529
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,545
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,019
|
)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares * used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
119,647,777
|
|
|
|
125,342,746
|
|
|
|
127,161,731
|
|
Comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(51,529
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,545
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,019
|
)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
(82
|
)
|
Net comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(51,488
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,530
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,101
|
)
|
* Weighted-average shares have been retroactively restated to give effect to the Merger.
|
D-Wave Quantum Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
Year ended December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(51,529
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,545
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,019
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,423
|
|
|
|
1,534
|
|
|
|
1,886
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
9,164
|
|
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
|
2,989
|
|
Amortization of operating right of use assets
|
|
910
|
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
|
|
840
|
|
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
Non-cash interest expense on convertible debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,095
|
|
Non-cash interest expense on government payable
|
|
2,483
|
|
|
|
1,722
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Venture Loan interest and final payment fee
|
|
1,808
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Amortization of Venture Loan commitment fee
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Fair value of warrants issued for services
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
Non-cash Lincoln Park Purchase Agreement issuance costs
|
|
629
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Government assistance
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,140
|
)
|
|
|
(12,027
|
)
|
Non-cash interest income on SIF
|
|
(5,673
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of Public Warrant liability and Private Warrant liability
|
|
(6,173
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Interest benefit on debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on settlement of warrant liability
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,836
|
)
|
Gain on marketable securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,163
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on debt extinguishment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,873
|
)
|
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
|
|
(1,257
|
)
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
(287
|
)
|
Realized gain on issuance of shares under the Lincoln Park Purchase Agreement
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
(337
|
)
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
8,002
|
|
Research incentives receivable
|
|
1,332
|
|
|
|
2,236
|
|
|
|
(9,053
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
(652
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(387
|
)
|
|
|
(1,012
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
3,597
|
|
|
|
(379
|
)
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
715
|
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
|
(5,579
|
)
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
|
(929
|
)
|
|
|
(1,902
|
)
|
|
|
(335
|
)
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
(821
|
)
|
|
|
(1,031
|
)
|
|
|
(736
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(45,226
|
)
|
|
|
(34,800
|
)
|
|
|
(29,287
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(423
|
)
|
|
|
(1,774
|
)
|
|
|
(736
|
)
|
Purchase of software
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
|
(225
|
)
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(498
|
)
|
|
|
(1,999
|
)
|
|
|
(789
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock for cash
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
43,679
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from the PIPE investment
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Merger, net of redemption and transaction costs
|
|
4,100
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Transaction costs paid directly by D-Wave Systems
|
|
(6,528
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants
|
|
924
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from government assistance
|
|
3,159
|
|
|
|
25,147
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Share issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(542
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Proceeds from debt financing
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from Lincoln Park Purchase Agreement
|
|
4,250
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Debt payments
|
|
(21,511
|
)
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Venture Loan interest and final payment fee
|
|
(1,808
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Government loan payment
|
|
(398
|
)
|
|
|
(399
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
43,265
|
|
|
|
24,913
|
|
|
|
43,144
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(2,418
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,852
|
)
|
|
$
|
13,055
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
$
|
9,483
|
|
|
$
|
21,335
|
|
|
$
|
8,280
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
7,065
|
|
|
$
|
9,483
|
|
|
$
|
21,335
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets recognized in exchange for new operating lease obligations
|
$
|
360
|
|
|
$
|
11,870
|
|
|
$
|
4,932
|
|
Increase in operating lease liability and right-of-use asset due to resolution of contingency
|
$
|
1,113
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Purchases/(sales) of property and equipment included in accounts payable/(accounts receivable)
|
$
|
66
|
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
(79
|
)
|
Initial value of promissory notes recognized in connection with closing of the Merger
|
$
|
420
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Initial warrant liabilities recognized in connection with closing of the Merger
|
$
|
8,100
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Non-cash Merger financing
|
$
|
5,294
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Non-cash Directors and Officers Insurance
|
$
|
2,893
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Issuance of shares for payment of Lincoln Park Purchase Agreement commitment fee
|
$
|
3,271
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Conversion of convertible preferred stock to common stock
|
$
|
189,871
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Cash payments included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,573
|
|
|
$
|
1,474
|
|
Unpaid deferred costs
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,142
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
SIF restatement adjustment
|
$
|
258
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
D-Wave Quantum Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
For the Twelve and Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
For the three months ended Dec 31,
|
For the three months ended:
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Sept 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
Gross Profit
|
|
$
|
4,250
|
|
|
$
|
4,529
|
|
|
$
|
1,330
|
|
|
$
|
1,549
|
|
|
$
|
1,041
|
|
$
|
785
|
|
Excluding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock based compensation (1)
|
|
|
(379
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(299
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
(35
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
|
$
|
4,629
|
|
|
$
|
4,529
|
|
|
$
|
1,629
|
|
|
$
|
1,549
|
|
|
$
|
1,086
|
|
$
|
820
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
|
64.5
|
%
|
|
|
72.1
|
%
|
|
|
68.0
|
%
|
|
|
63.8
|
%
|
|
|
64.1
|
%
|
|
59.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Stock based compensation reflects the stock based compensation recorded in Cost of Revenue only, which differs from the total stock based compensation set forth in the Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows that also includes stock based compensation recorded in Operating Expenses.
|
D-Wave Quantum Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|
For the Twelve and Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
For the three months ended Dec 31,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
$
|
63,708
|
|
|
$
|
43,477
|
|
|
$
|
22,361
|
|
|
$
|
12,403
|
|
Excluding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization (1)
|
|
|
(1,258
|
)
|
|
|
(1,482
|
)
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
|
|
(355
|
)
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
|
(9,164
|
)
|
|
|
(1,739
|
)
|
|
|
(5,809
|
)
|
|
|
(1,184
|
)
|
Non-recurring one time expenses (2)
|
|
|
(843
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(387
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|
|
$
|
52,443
|
|
$
|
40,256
|
|
|
$
|
15,945
|
|
$
|
10,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Depreciation and Amortization reflects the Depreciation and Amortization incorporated in the Operating Expenses only, which differs from the Total Depreciation and Amortization set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows that also includes Depreciation and Amortization recorded in Cost of Revenue.
|
(2) Non-recurring one time expenses related to legal, consulting, and accounting fees associated with the August 5, 2022 Transaction.
|
D-Wave Quantum Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|
For the Twelve and Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
For the three months ended Dec 31,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(51,529
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,545
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,531
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,839
|
)
|
Excluding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
1,423
|
|
|
|
1,534
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
|
9,164
|
|
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
|
5,809
|
|
|
|
1,184
|
|
Interest expense (1)
|
|
|
4,633
|
|
|
|
1,728
|
|
|
|
787
|
|
|
|
1,138
|
|
Government assistance (2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(7,167
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,979
|
|
Non-cash interest income on SIF (3)
|
|
|
(5,673
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(5,673
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Gain on investment in marketable securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,163
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
(6,173
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(3,570
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Lincoln Park Purchase Agreement issuance costs (4)
|
|
|
629
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other Income (expense), net (5)
|
|
|
(1,345
|
)
|
|
|
(801
|
)
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
|
(132
|
)
|
Non-recurring one-time expenses (6)
|
|
|
843
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(48,028
|
)
|
|
$
|
(35,675
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,450
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,271
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Interest expense primarily reflects the accrued interest associated with the below market interest rate government loans as if they were interest-bearing at market rates of interest, and the interest and amortization of the final fee associated with the Venture Loan with PSPIB Unitas Investments II Inc. that was entered into on March 3, 2022.
|
(2) Government assistance reflects the imputed benefit arising from the difference between the market rate of interest and the rate of interest charged on the government loans.
|
(3) Non-cash interest income on SIF reflects the imputed benefit arising from the difference between the market rate of interest and the rate of interest charged on the updated carrying value of the SIF loan.
|
(4) Lincoln Park Purchase Agreement issuance costs consist of the value of the Common Shares issued to Lincoln Park on August 5, 2022, which represent issuance costs of obtaining the equity line of credit.
|
(5) Other Income (expense), net consists primarily of foreign exchange gains and losses, and is included in the above table to facilitate the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss.
|
(6) Non-recurring one-time expenses related to legal, consulting, and accounting fees associated with the August 5, 2022 Transaction.
