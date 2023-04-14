Bicycle Therapeutics to Present at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

Bicycle Therapeutics plc BCYC, a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that the company will present four poster presentations at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place in Orlando, FL on April 14-19, 2023.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Modulation of natural killer cell immune response to tumor with novel synthetic tumor-immune cell agonist, NK-TICA™

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1

Date and Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1806

Speaker/Lead Author: Fay Dufort, Bicycle Therapeutics

Title: Development of in vivo models for evaluation of NK-TICA™, novel Bicycle® tumor-targeted immune cell agonist® designed to engage NK cells

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1

Date and Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1826

Speaker/Lead Author: Lukas Stanczuk, Bicycle Therapeutics

Title: EphA2-dependent CD137 agonism and anti-tumor efficacy by BT7455, a Bicycle® tumor-targeted immune cell agonist®

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2

Date and Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1832

Speaker/Lead Author: Lia Luus, Bicycle Therapeutics

Title: Phase 1/2 study of the safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary clinical activity of BT7480 in patients with Nectin-4 associated advanced malignancies

Session Title: Phase I and First-in-Human Clinical Trials in Progress

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: CT253

Speaker/Lead Author: Thomas R. Jeffry Evans, MBBS: School of Cancer Sciences, University of Glasgow

The posters will be made available on the Publications section of bicycletherapeutics.com following the presentations.

