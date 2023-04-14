C & C Heating & Air Conditioning offers tips for going green at home

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,538 in the last 365 days.
The Detroit-area heating and cooling company says homeowners can celebrate Earth Day by improving their carbon footprint
DETROIT, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While many people will celebrate Earth Day on April 22 by cleaning up parks and participating in outdoor festivals, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company, says homeowners can do their part by making a few changes around the house.
"While it's great that residents will donate their time cleaning up the community and exploring the great outdoors to celebrate Earth Day, environmental conservation can become a part of your daily routine with a few household tips," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "The great thing about conservation is that it's not only good for the environment, it's also good to our wallets."
Hottle said homeowners can conserve at home by:
"We should all do what we can to conserve water and energy use," Hottle said. "It may cost you some money on the front end to purchase new equipment, but the energy you save will translate into lower utility costs for you in the long run."
For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319.
About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning
C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise in installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.
