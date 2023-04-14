This Week in Entertainment News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the new Max streaming service and a strong opening weekend for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."
NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Max Streaming Service Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids content, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more.
Museum of Illusions Mall of America set to open May 5 "Our museum offers a unique and unforgettable experience, meant to entertain and educate! We're so thrilled to bring our Museum of Illusions to Mall of America," says Barbara Blackwell, Museum of Illusions' Vice President of Marketing and Sales.
Recurrent Announces Sale of SAVEUR to Executive Editor, Kat Craddock
"SAVEUR was founded by editors, and this is an unprecedented opportunity to bring our legacy brand back into the hands of editors who love it. In the months ahead, I'm excited to lean back into SAVEUR's roots while continuing to explore new ways to reach the next generation of readers as well," Craddock said.
