High 5 Plumbing celebrates National High Five Day with area event

Leading Denver plumbing provider to recognize Food for Hope during celebration at FlyteCo Brewing April 20

DENVER, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, is welcoming homeowners and clients alike to its National High Five Day event from 4-6 p.m. at FlyteCo Brewing on April 20.

This special event will feature a happy hour where a select number of attendees over the age of 21 will receive a free beer or beverage ticket. In addition, there will be music, giveaways and plenty of fun to go around.

"High Five Day is always a fun time for us," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "We use this event as an opportunity to connect with our clients and homeowners in the area. Without them, we wouldn't be the thriving company that we are today. They drive us to end every service call with a high five, and it's always fun getting to socialize with them during our National High Five Day events."

In addition to the fun and games, High 5 Plumbing will also be taking donations for High 5 Cares recipient Food for Hope. The nonprofit helps empower and strengthen the future of the Denver community by providing nutritious food to children in need. Each student enrolled in the program receives nutritional assistance throughout the school year.

"We love highlighting our High 5 Cares nonprofits whenever we have the opportunity," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "They mean so much to our community, so what better way to assist them than collecting donations during our National High 5 Day event?"

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

To join High 5 Plumbing in celebrating National High Five Day, come to FlyteCo Brewing at 4499 W 38th Ave #101 in Denver.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-5-plumbing-celebrates-national-high-five-day-with-area-event-301797173.html

SOURCE High 5 Plumbing