Aloha Joins Changelly’s 8th-Anniversary Celebrations

Aloha supports Changelly's birthday campaign by providing 1,000 NFTs to give away. Users receiving an NFT gain a 3-month premium access pass for Aloha Browser.
LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of its 8th year of operation, instant cryptocurrency exchange Changelly has launched a promotional birthday campaign for its users. The campaign begins on April 17th and will consist of multiple promotions.
Aloha Browser will participate in the campaign by contributing 1,000 co-branded Aloha/Changelly NFTs to be given away to Changelly’s community members. The Aloha/Changelly promotion itself will be held from April 19th to April 26th.
To get exclusive Aloha NFTs, one should complete a set of simple social tasks that can be found on Changelly’s Twitter during the promotion period. After the end of the campaign, all eligible users will shortly receive their NFTs right into their wallets.
Each NFT provides its holder with a 3-month premium access pass for the Aloha Browser Premium, and each NFT is completely transferable, meaning users can pass along the access pass to a friend.
Aloha Browser Premium offers numerous benefits over the free version, including access to faster servers, increased customization options and the ability to enable the ‘autostart’ feature for the in-built VPN. Additional features include file management / Wi-Fi file sharing, an ad blocker to disable ads throughout the browser, and premium themes.
About Aloha Browser
The Aloha brand is well known worldwide as a popular private and secure Web3 browser - Aloha Browser (featuring an integrated Aloha Crypto Wallet).
The intuitive and excellent design, combined with security and trust from users, make the Aloha Browser an indispensable tool in everyday life.
Aloha Browser includes a free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, enhanced privacy features like fingerprint-locked tabs, powerful download manager, and a media player with native VR video support.
Aloha Crypto Wallet is a convenient and intuitive cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to buy, sell, exchange, receive and send cryptocurrencies directly from the Aloha Browser app. Aloha wallet supports EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible cryptocurrencies which includes Polygon and Ethereum, among others, while providing popular features such as advanced transaction history, token and NFT verification, and more.
Aloha Browser is currently available for Windows, iOS, iPad and Android platforms with hundreds of millions of users around the world.
About Changelly
Changelly provides an ecosystem of products and services that enables customers to have a one-stop-shop experience when engaging with crypto, including instant exchanges, decentralized finance swaps, affiliate tools and more. Operating since 2015, Changelly acts as an intermediary between crypto exchanges and users, offering access to 500+ cryptocurrencies that can be effortlessly exchanged or purchased within 10 minutes on desktop and via the Changelly mobile app.
