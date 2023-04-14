Advancements in Companion Animal Diagnostics Fuel Growth in Pet Healthcare Industry | at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 - 2031

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Research, 2031

Rise in the prevalence of zoonotic diseases in animals, surge in technological advancements in point-of-care diagnostics.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companion animal diagnostics market refers to the industry that provides tests and tools to help veterinarians diagnose and monitor the health of pets, such as cats, dogs, and horses. These diagnostics may include blood tests, imaging tests, and genetic tests that aid in detecting diseases, infections, and other health conditions in animals. The market is driven by the increasing demand for pet healthcare and the growing number of pet owners worldwide.

The global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market size was valued at $2.99 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11492

The companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into different categories based on the type of test or tool used for diagnosis, the animal species being tested, and the end-users such as veterinary clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes. Some common segments in the market include:

Diagnostic Imaging: This segment includes tests such as X-rays, ultrasound, and MRI scans used to examine internal organs and structures in animals.

Clinical Biochemistry: This segment involves the use of blood and urine tests to measure various biochemical parameters and detect diseases in animals.

Hematology: This segment includes blood tests to examine the cellular components of blood, such as red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

Immunodiagnostics: This segment involves the use of antibody-based tests to detect infectious agents, such as bacteria and viruses, in animals.

Molecular Diagnostics: This segment includes tests that analyze DNA and RNA to detect genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and cancer in animals.

End-users: This segment includes veterinary clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes that use companion animal diagnostics to provide medical care to animals, diagnose diseases, and conduct research.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

Increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in animals had alarmed various veterinary organizations across the world to evaluate specimens for diagnosis from domesticated as well as companion animals for the virus. This factor had a positive impact on the global companion animal diagnostics market. For example, according to the NCBI in 2020, around 40% of animals were diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus out of which 39% of dogs were affected in the United States.

Moreover, companion animals diagnosed with Covid-19 have been used for experimental testing of SARS-CoV-2 veterinary vaccines, which serves as a valuable model for screening vaccines and antiviral drugs. This factor has again boosted the market growth.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭-𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠-𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11492?reqfor=covid

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global companion animal diagnostics market, owing to increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases among these animals. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 10.2% by 2031. This is due to surge in the population of companion animals, growing demand for diagnostics services from the livestock industry, and increasing expenditure to restore the health of the animals.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11492

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Zoetis Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Heska Corporation

Virbac

Abaxis, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

VCA Inc.

IDvet

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

Animal Model Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.