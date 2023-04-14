Hill-Start Assist System Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 percent reaching USD 9.52 Bn by 2029

Hill-Start Assist System Market is segmented By Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion and Vehicle Class. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Hill-Start Assist System Market size for the analysis.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Automotive and Transportation market research firm, has published competitive intelligence market research report on “ Hill-Start Assist System Market ”. The Hill-Start Assist System market size was valued at USD 5.5 Bn in 2022. The total Hill-Start Assist System Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 9.52 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 5.5 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 9.52 Bn CAGR 7.1 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Vehicle Class Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Hill-Start Assist System Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research methodology involved primary and secondary research. In primary research, surveys, interviews and focus group discussions were conducted to collect data directly from industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and end-users. Secondary research involved collecting data from published reports, company websites, and other publicly available sources. The report on the Hill-Start Assist System market provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The study also includes a competitive landscape analysis of key players operating in the market, along with their market share, product portfolio, and business strategies. The report on the Hill-Start Assist System market covers valuable insights into the market's size, growth potential, and key trends. It also helps stakeholders make informed decisions about their investments in the market and develop effective strategies to compete in the market.

Hill-Start Assist System Market Overview

The Hill-Start Assist System (HSAS) is an automotive technology that helps drivers safely start their vehicle on an incline without rolling back. The system automatically applies the brakes for a few seconds after the driver releases the brake pedal and before pressing the accelerator pedal, giving the driver time to switch from the brake to the accelerator without the vehicle rolling backward. Key players in the market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, WABCO Holdings Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., Hyundai Mobis, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., and Denso Corporation. These companies are focusing on developing advanced HSAS technologies and expanding their market presence through partnerships and collaborations with automotive manufacturers.

Hill-Start Assist System Market Drivers:

The Hill-Start Assist System (HSAS) is a technology that assists drivers in starting a vehicle on an incline or decline by temporarily holding the brake pressure to prevent the vehicle from rolling back or forward. The HSAS is increasingly becoming a standard feature in modern vehicles due to its safety and convenience benefits, which is driving the growth of the Hill-Start Assist System market. The increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that improve driving safety and comfort is expected to boost the demand for hill-start assist systems. The growing adoption of automatic transmission in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for hill-start assist systems as the system provides additional support during hill-starts. Hill-start assist systems can help reduce fuel consumption and emissions by preventing rollback during hill-starts. This is likely to drive the adoption of the system in vehicles. These are some of the driving factors influencing the Hill-Start Assist System Market growth.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost the Hill-Start Assist System Market growth

Electric vehicles are gaining popularity owing to their low emissions and low operating costs. The growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost the demand for hill-start assist systems as they help improve the driving experience and safety of such vehicles. In addition, many countries are implementing stricter emission regulations, which are also driving the demand for electric vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for HSAS, as electric vehicles require this technology to improve their drivability on inclines. Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular due to their lower emissions and lower operating costs. As more electric vehicles are being produced, the demand for HSAS is expected to increase as well, as this technology can improve the overall driving experience for electric vehicle drivers.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to fuel the Hill-Start Assist System Market growth

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Hill-Start Assist System Market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in economies such as China and India. Additionally, the implementation of regulations mandating safety features in vehicles is expected to drive the Hill-Start Assist System Market growth in the region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is home to many of the leading automotive manufacturers, such as Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai, who have been implementing this technology in their vehicles for several years. This has resulted in a higher adoption rate of the Hill-Start Assist System in the region.

Hill-Start Assist System Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles





By Vehicle Propulsion:

ICE Vehicles

Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Propulsion, ICE Vehicles is expected to dominate the Hill-Start Assist System Market during the forecast period

HSAs are commonly found in both automatic and manual transmission vehicles, and are particularly useful in urban areas where steep hills are common. The market for HSAs is expected to grow as more vehicles incorporate this technology as a standard feature. Regarding the domination of ICE vehicles in the HSA market during the forecast period, it's important to note that the trend towards electric vehicles (EVs) is growing rapidly, and many new EV models are being released with advanced driver assistance systems, including HSAs. It's possible that the market for HSAs will shift towards EVs as they become more widely adopted that is subject to various factors such as cost, technological advancements, and consumer demand.

By Vehicle Class:

Luxury

Economy

Hill-Start Assist System Market Key Players Include:

Borgwarner Inc.,

Continental AG,

BWI Group,

Aisin Corporation,

HELLA GmbH & Co.

KGaA,

Fujitsu,

Knorr-Bremse AG,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,

Robert Bosch GmbH.

Borgwarner Inc:

BorgWarner Inc. is a global supplier of advanced propulsion systems and technologies for automotive and commercial vehicle markets. One of their products is the Hill-Start Assist System (HSA). The Hill-Start Assist System from BorgWarner Inc. is available in various vehicles from different automakers worldwide. It is designed to improve the driver's experience and safety, especially when driving in hilly or mountainous areas.

Continental AG:

The Hill-Start Assist System (HSA) from Continental AG is an electronic control system designed to prevent vehicles from rolling backwards when starting on a steep incline. This system is especially useful for drivers who may have difficulty controlling the vehicle when starting on a hill, such as new or inexperienced drivers. The Hill-Start Assist System from Continental AG is designed to be integrated into a vehicle's existing brake and electronic systems. It can be used with both manual and automatic transmissions, and is typically activated when the vehicle is in neutral or park.

