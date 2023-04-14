Foreign Exchange Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent reaching USD 15.78 Bn by 2029

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,512 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Consumer Goods and Services market research firm has published a competitive intelligence market research report on the “Foreign Exchange Services Market”. The Foreign Exchange Services Market size was valued at USD 8.4 Bn in 2021. The total Foreign Exchange Services Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 15.78 Bn during the forecast period.
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 8.4 Bn
|Market Size in 2029
|USD 15.78 Bn
|CAGR
|8.2 percent (2022-2029)
|Forecast Period
|2022-2029
|Base Year
|2021
|Number of Pages
|278
|No. of Tables
|124
|No. of Charts and Figures
|121
|Segment Covered
|By Service, Providers and Application
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America
|Report Coverage
|Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.
Foreign Exchange Services Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Foreign Exchange Services Market research report covers technology, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry. The report includes drivers, opportunities and restraints affecting the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers, trends and restraints on the demand of the market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level.
Regional analysis of the Foreign Exchange Services Market is conducted at the country, regional and global levels. The report covers the Foreign Exchange Services Market strategies followed by major players with their strategies and investment plans. The primary and secondary research method was used to collect the data from Foreign Exchange Services Market. Key players are identified through secondary research. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Market.
Foreign Exchange Services Market Overview
The foreign exchange (forex) market is the largest financial market in the world, with an estimated daily turnover of over USD 5 trillion. Forex trading involves buying and selling currencies with the aim of making a profit from fluctuations in exchange rates. Forex trading takes place over-the-counter (OTC), which means that transactions occur through a decentralized network of banks, financial institutions, and individual traders.
Foreign Exchange Services Market Dynamics
International trade plays a significant role in driving the foreign exchange services market. The demand for foreign currencies increases as businesses engage in cross-border trade transactions. The economic growth of a country also affects the foreign exchange market. As economies grow, there is an increase in demand for foreign currencies, which drives the market. Interest rates play a crucial role in the foreign exchange services market. Higher interest rates increase the demand for a country's currency as investors seek to take advantage of higher returns on investments. Major global events, such as economic crises, natural disasters, and pandemics, can also affect the foreign exchange market. These events can create uncertainty and volatility in the market, leading to fluctuations in exchange rates.
North America region is expected to fuel the Foreign Exchange Services Market growth
North American region is expected to dominate to regional Foreign Exchange Services Market during the forecast period. North America region is expected to fuel the growth of the foreign exchange services market. The foreign exchange services market in North America is already well-established and mature. This means that there is a high demand for these services, and the market is expected to continue to grow. North America is known for its technological advancements, and the foreign exchange services market is no exception. Many of the leading forex trading platforms and technologies are developed and based in North America, which gives the region a competitive advantage in the market.
Foreign Exchange Services Market Segmentation
By Service:
Based on Service, the Remittance Service is expected to dominate the Foreign Exchange Services Market during the forecast period. The remittance service segment is a significant component of the foreign exchange services market and has been growing steadily in recent years.
By Providers:
By Application:
Foreign Exchange Services Market Key Players Include:
Key questions answered in the Foreign Exchange Services Market are:
