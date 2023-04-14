Outdoor Commercial Grills Market Size is expected to reach US$ 5.0 Million by 2033, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

By Mobility, the Stationary segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 5.6% by 2033. By Grilling Fuel, the Propane Tank segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 5.5% by 2033. North America Continue Dominance in the Global Outdoor Commercial Grills Market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Outdoor Commercial Grills market size is projected to be valued at US$ 2.8 Million in 2023. With the continual expansion of the food service industry, the overall scope for Outdoor Commercial Grills Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5. 8 % between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 5 .0 Million by 2033.



One of the key drivers of the market growth is the increasing popularity of outdoor dining and cooking, as more people seek to entertain guests and enjoy the outdoors. This trend has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to increased demand for outdoor spaces and outdoor cooking equipment.

Another factor driving the growth of the outdoor commercial grills market is the rising popularity of healthier cooking methods. Grilling and barbecuing are considered to be healthier alternatives to frying, and as consumers become more health conscious, they are increasingly opting for grilled and barbecued foods. This trend is fueling the demand for outdoor commercial grills in the food service industry and among home consumers.

In addition, the increasing popularity of outdoor living spaces is accelerating the demand for outdoor commercial grills. With the growing trend of creating outdoor living spaces such as balconies, terraces, and gardens, people are looking for ways to enhance their outdoor experiences, including cooking and entertaining guests.

Moreover, the expansion of distribution channels is also expected to boost market prospects. Manufacturers of outdoor commercial grills are expanding their distribution channels, including online sales, to reach a wider customer base. The growth of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to purchase outdoor commercial grills online, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

Furthermore, the hospitality and tourism industry is also expected to play a significant role in driving the growth of the outdoor commercial grills market. With the increasing number of hotels, resorts, and restaurants in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, the demand for outdoor commercial grills is expected to grow significantly. In addition, the rise of food trucks and pop-up restaurants is also expected to drive the demand for outdoor commercial grills, as these businesses often rely on portable cooking equipment.

Besides, manufacturers are continuously innovating and introducing new features such as smart connectivity, temperature control, and portability in their outdoor commercial grills to cater to the changing consumer preferences.

Additionally, outdoor commercial grills are becoming increasingly popular in outdoor events, festivals, and gatherings. The rising trend of outdoor catering services is expected to drive the demand for outdoor commercial grills in the food service industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Outdoor Commercial Grills Market was valued at US$ 2.6 Mn by 2022-end

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.1%

North America is expected to hold the highest market share of 37.5% during the forecast period.

By Mobility, the Stationary segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 5.6% in 2033.

On the basis of Grilling Fuel, the Propane Tank segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 5.5% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, Outdoor Commercial Grills services are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8%.

By 2033, the market value of Outdoor Commercial Grills is expected to reach US$ 5.0 Mn.



The increasing disposable income, as well as growing trend of outdoor cooking shows, are the major factors that are expected to propel the growth of the Outdoor Commercial Grills market in the near future, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Outdoor Commercial Grills market are Backyard Pro, Crown Verity, Holstein Manufacturing, Louisiana Grills, Magikitch'n, Meadow Creek, Blackstone, R&V Works, Southern Pride, Old Country BBQ Pits, Middleby Corporation, Traeger Pellet Grills, Lynx Grills, Inc., Char-Broil LLC, Nuke BBQ, Pit Boss Grills, Weber, Kamado Joe, and Dyna Glo, among others.

Recent Developments:

In February 2021, Traeger Pellet Grills LLC launched its new Timberline 1300 Wi-Fi-enabled pellet grill, which features a variety of smart cooking features and can be controlled via a smartphone app.

In September 2020, Lynx Grills, Inc. announced the release of its new SmartGrill, which features a variety of smart cooking features and can be controlled via a smartphone app.

In October 2020, The Middleby Corporation acquired Ss Brewtech, a manufacturer of outdoor commercial grills and other brewing equipment.



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Outdoor Commercial Grills market, providing historical data for 2018-2022 and forecast statistics from 2023-2033.

To understand opportunities in the Outdoor Commercial Grills market, the market is segmented on the basis of outdoor commercial grills market by category (gas grill, charcoal grill, pellet grill, and electric grill), by mobility (portable outdoor grills, stationary outdoor grills, and towable outdoor grills), by grilling fuel (lump charcoal, propane tanks, wood chips, wood pellets, and smoker pellets), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered in the Outdoor Commercial Grills Industry Analysis

Outdoor Commercial Grills Market by Category:

Gas Grill

Charcoal Grill

Pellet Grill

Electric Grill

Outdoor Commercial Grills Market by Mobility:

Portable Outdoor Grills

Stationary Outdoor Grills

Towable Outdoor Grills



Outdoor Commercial Grills Market by Grilling Fuel:

Lump Charcoal

Propane Tanks

Wood Chips

Wood Pellets

Smoker Pellets



Outdoor Commercial Grills Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Outdoor Commercial Grills Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2023 to 2033

